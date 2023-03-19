Former United Kingdom ambassador to Bahrain and Syria Peter Ford alleged that the West is applying the same techniques in the Ukraine war that it applied during the Iraq war. When speaking on the techniques applied by the West, the British diplomat was referring to the “Orwellian messaging and media control techniques”, Sputnik reported. March 19, 2023, marks the 20th anniversary of the Iraq war. The war jolted not only Iraq but the whole region of the Middle East. Ford alleged the West is using the same media techniques to curb any sort of dissent over its involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Policymakers resolved to get better at manipulating domestic opposition to military adventurism, notably by tighter control over corporate media," Ford told Sputnik about the lessons learned from the Iraq war. "The Ukraine crisis is the perfect illustration of how these lessons have been applied. Dissent over involvement in Ukraine is stifled to an Orwellian degree, while the US shows a limitless capacity for enduring Ukrainian casualties,” he added. The Orwellian technique is based on George Orwell’s novel “1984” which talks about a dystopian time in which an authoritarian state controls the media and even the thoughts of the citizens.

After the Iraq war US deserves ‘derision’ not ‘respect’: Ford

The former UK ambassador called out the duplicity of standards of the United States on the Russia-Ukraine war. The British diplomat called out how the country which invaded a weaker nation is preaching what is fair to other nations. "That a country which invaded and occupied another country thousands of miles away representing zero threat to itself should now pose as a beacon of virtue invites derision, not respect," Ford concluded during his interview with Sputnik. On March 19, 2002, the US launched the invasion of Iraq.

The US and its western allies initiated the attack with a false pretext that the Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction. The war led to the death of countless Iraqi civilians who fell prey to the western wrath. However, at the time of the war, the western media boasted and praised the invasion. Citing a FAIR watchdog group poll, Sputnik reported that 70% of American news sources took a pro-war stance, while only 3% were categorised as anti-war. Not only this, the former US President, George W. Bush, who spearheaded the whole ordeal garnered praise all around the world for leading one of the biggest tragedies in human history.