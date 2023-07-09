Western Areas Of Japan Hit By Heavy Rain, More Than 3 Lakh Urged To Evacuate

Western Japan has been witnessing heavy rains on Saturday, July 8. Shimane Prefecture and other areas were also affected by the thunderstorms in the region. According to the local news media outlet, this situation has prompted the local authorities to order the evacuation of 3,70,000 residents of two cities.

At least 15 landslides and 20 locations in the city of Izumo have been reported to be damaged by overflowing rivers. Four districts in the city were isolated because of cut-off roads even though lifelines have been unaffected, as per the prefectural and city governments.

The local authorities and rescue teams said that they have been looking for the driver after receiving a report of a car plunging into a river in the city, as per Kyodo News. As per the Japan Meteorological Agency report on the weather conditions in Japan, Izumo in Shimane received 109 millimetres of rain over a six-hour period on Saturday, while Matsue, just across the street, received 95.5 mm of rainfall.

Heavy rains create havoc in western Japan

The agency has issued a warning against unnecessary travel on Sunday, especially in areas of western, southwestern, and central Japan. According to the weather agency, these areas would be witnessing thunderstorms due to the persistent seasonal rain front. Earlier, on July 1, record-breaking rainfall has been witnessed in western Japan and the southwestern Kyushu region.

On that day, one person died and two other persons were missing, as per the local officials and the weather agency. According to local authorities, seven cars have been seen stranded in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, due to the intense rain, and one of the drivers was missing. According to the bureau, 385 mm of rain fell in Yufu in Oita Prefecture in one day, setting a record till July 1.