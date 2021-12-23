Western Nations At UNSC Warn Russia Of 'severe Cost' In Case Of Aggression Against Ukraine

The US, the European Union, France, the UK and a number of other nations on Wednesday warned Russia of “severe cost” in case it advances on Ukraine. During a UN Security Council (UNSC) session, a total of 36 UN member states noted that the UN Charter prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State. In a statement, nations including, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Poland and Ukraine, warned that any further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and a severe cost in response.

The statement, issued following a Russian-organised informal meeting of the UNSC on national minorities and glorification of Nazism in the Baltic states and Ukraine, read, “The timing of this Arria-formula meeting is especially troubling, coming against the backdrop of Russian military build-up on the Crimean Peninsula and on Ukraine’s borders.”

The nations said that they regretted the Kremlin’s “misuse” of the racism issue and xenophobia in a UN meeting in a bid to distort history for its own political purposes and to promote disinformation against Ukraine. The statement added that this is a “deliberate attempt” by Russia yet again to divert the global community’s attention from the soaring tensions on the Ukrainian border, its violations of international law, abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Russia-Ukraine border tensions

Therefore, the countries called on Moscow to stop its alleged disinformation campaign against Kyiv, lower tensions around it and immediately withdraw its troops that it has purportedly stationed at the Ukrainian border. It is to mention that Russia is accused of deploying forces near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Even though Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, US and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly raised concern over the Russian military build-up near the border. However, Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine and its supporters from the West were making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.

According to the US intelligence inputs, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, POTUS Joe Biden, during a video call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, warned of "severe repercussions" if Moscow tries to invade Ukraine or try to destabilise the incumbent government. Earlier this month, during the G7 meeting in the UK, the US and other members of the group also echoed to exert pressure on Russia against any possible action that could hamper the existence of Ukraine. The group had even tabled a proposal to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.

(Image: AP)