The war of words on Twitter between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), after the latter's recent suggestion that billionaires like Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos should step up on a 'one-time basis' to help end global hunger continued on November 1, this time with Beasley asking Musk to meet him anywhere- 'Earth or Space'

On Monday, Beasley proposed a meeting with Musk "anywhere" after the South African-born US entrepreneur asked WFP to publish its current and proposed spending in detail. "@elonmusk Instead of tweets, allow me to show you. We can meet anywhere—Earth or space—but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP’s people, processes and yes, technology, at work. I will bring the plan, and open books (sic)," Beasley wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the EFP executive director had mentioned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk on CNN's 'Connect the World,' saying that billionaires need to "step up now, on a one-time basis...$6 billion to help 42 million people who are really going to die if we don't reach them. It's not difficult." He had also stated that he has been solicited for only 2% of Elon Musk's riches.

Reacting to this comment, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Musk said that if the World Food Programme tells him how $6 billion could solve world hunger, he is willing to sell some Tesla stocks. "But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent," Musk had added in a tweet.

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

'Around 155 million people worldwide experienced food insecurity crises in 2020'

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is the world's richest individual with a net worth of $311 billion. The recent increase in wealth is attributed to a jump in Tesla shares, which soared when rental car company Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Teslas.

It should be mentioned here that according to a United Nations report released in May, at least 155 million people across the globe experienced food insecurity crises in 2020 as a result of catastrophic weather events, conflict, and economic shocks linked to COVID-19. "African countries continue to be disproportionately affected," the report stated, noting that Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, and Haiti were among the top ten countries experiencing the worst food crises last year.

(Image: AP)