'Headline not accurate': WFP Director David Beasley Responds To Elon Musk Over 2% Wealth-global Hunger Controversy

UN official David Beasley had said in a televised interview that just 2% of Elon Musk’s income might solve global hunger problems, and Tesla CEO had reacted.

After Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stirred a heated debate on Twitter about how 2% of his total wealth, approximately $6B would “solve” the world’s hunger, as suggested by the World Food Program (WFP) on CNN, the WFP chief on Sunday perched on the thread to react to Musk’s jibe saying: “headline not accurate”.  The Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley pointed out that Musk’s share of wealth will “prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation”. He continued to explain that $6B will put an end to the “unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm” due to COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, as well as global climate crises. 

“Let’s talk,” said Beasley, “It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation.” He then went on to add, “I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!” 

To this Musk responded: “Please publish your current and proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where the money goes.” He sarcastically added, “Sunlight is a wonderful thing.” 

Researcher Eli David, meanwhile, interrupted to respond that 2% of Elon Musk's wealth is $6B “and in 2020 the UN World Food Program (WFP) raised $8.4B. How come it didn't "solve world hunger?" And United Nations staff member and audit coordinator for the United Nations Development Programme Akansha Arora also took a stance on the matter. 

Musk offers to 'sell Tesla stocks' and pay towards eliminating global starvation

Tech entrepreneur Musk, in his earlier tweets, had offered to sell Tesla stocks and pay towards eliminating global starvation after the United Nations official said in a televised interview that just 2% of Musk’s income might solve global hunger problems. 2021 Global Hunger Index projections, earlier this month, had found that the world as a whole, including 47 countries in particular will fail to achieve a low level of hunger by 2030 due to three of the most toxic forces driving hunger—Conflict, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Speaking on CNN's ‘Connect the World’' with Becky Anderson, Beasley asked world’s top billionaires Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk  to “step up now on a one-time basis” and use a fraction of their net worth, about $6 billion, “to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them.” He insisted, “It's not complicated.” During the COVID-19 pandemic Tesla chief executive Musk, whose net worth is nearly $289 billion, has doubled his fortune with $5.04 trillion worth in October, as per the estimates of Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness.

The Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) cited 5.2 million people that are in urgent need of food assistance in the Tigray, and half of the population of Afghanistan about 22.8 million people suffering acute hunger crisis, stressing that WFP was struggling to meet their demands. He then asked “ultra-wealthy individuals” like Musk to come forward. “With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future,” he responded in the subsequent tweets after Musk asked WFP to “publicly disclose how they are utilizing his funds.”

