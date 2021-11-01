After Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stirred a heated debate on Twitter about how 2% of his total wealth, approximately $6B would “solve” the world’s hunger, as suggested by the World Food Program (WFP) on CNN, the WFP chief on Sunday perched on the thread to react to Musk’s jibe saying: “headline not accurate”. The Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley pointed out that Musk’s share of wealth will “prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation”. He continued to explain that $6B will put an end to the “unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm” due to COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, as well as global climate crises.

“Let’s talk,” said Beasley, “It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation.” He then went on to add, “I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!” To this Musk responded: “Please publish your current and proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where the money goes.” He sarcastically added, “Sunlight is a wonderful thing.”

Researcher Eli David, meanwhile, interrupted to respond that 2% of Elon Musk's wealth is $6B “and in 2020 the UN World Food Program (WFP) raised $8.4B. How come it didn't "solve world hunger?" And United Nations staff member and audit coordinator for the United Nations Development Programme Akansha Arora also took a stance on the matter.

I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Ahh...the UN bubble is finally being burst! Thank you @elonmusk @DrEliDavid for starting the conversation!

The UN of today is exactly like the Wall Street Banks of 2008. Here's my analysis - it's a bit long, but very interesting on how the UN of today gets away scot free. pic.twitter.com/FwAdjrAVZS — Arora Akanksha (@arora4people) October 31, 2021

Musk offers to 'sell Tesla stocks' and pay towards eliminating global starvation

Tech entrepreneur Musk, in his earlier tweets, had offered to sell Tesla stocks and pay towards eliminating global starvation after the United Nations official said in a televised interview that just 2% of Musk’s income might solve global hunger problems. 2021 Global Hunger Index projections, earlier this month, had found that the world as a whole, including 47 countries in particular will fail to achieve a low level of hunger by 2030 due to three of the most toxic forces driving hunger—Conflict, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Speaking on CNN's ‘Connect the World’' with Becky Anderson, Beasley asked world’s top billionaires Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to “step up now on a one-time basis” and use a fraction of their net worth, about $6 billion, “to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them.” He insisted, “It's not complicated.” During the COVID-19 pandemic Tesla chief executive Musk, whose net worth is nearly $289 billion, has doubled his fortune with $5.04 trillion worth in October, as per the estimates of Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness.

The Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) cited 5.2 million people that are in urgent need of food assistance in the Tigray, and half of the population of Afghanistan about 22.8 million people suffering acute hunger crisis, stressing that WFP was struggling to meet their demands. He then asked “ultra-wealthy individuals” like Musk to come forward. “With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future,” he responded in the subsequent tweets after Musk asked WFP to “publicly disclose how they are utilizing his funds.”