WFP On Displaced People In Northeast Nigeria: They Are ‘knocking On Door Of Starvation’

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) stated on October 15, Friday that displaced, relocated households in the northeast area of Nigeria are “knocking on the door of starvation.” According to the UN, this statement came after years of unrest the region has witnessed and is connected to non-state rebel forces which have crippled livelihoods and compelled thousands of individuals to leave in search of safety.

The WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri has revealed that over one million children are already malnourished. He informed media in Geneva that unless approximately $55 million of extra revenue is obtained, the organisation might just have to reduce rations to over half a million men, women and children in Nigeria's northeastern region by the end of October.

“@WFP will be forced to cut food rations in a matter of weeks. Emergency levels is just one step away from phase 5, that is catastrophic, that is a step away from famine” warns @PhiriTomson, calling urgently for funding of at least US$ 55 million in the coming weeks⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Jkzt7iXsui — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) October 15, 2021

According to the United Nations, Tomson Phiri revealed in a statement, “We are facing very severe levels of hunger that we have witnessed since this is probably the highest that we are witnessing since the crisis exploded in 2016.” He went on to say that in the violence-affected regions of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, about 4.4 million people are suffering extreme food insecurity. Phiri further stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had raised food costs and reduced food supplies and the number of internally displaced people had exceeded two million in the month of September.

WFP food aid is a lifesaver for thousands of displaced in northeast Nigeria

During a recent visit to Nigeria, WFP's Regional Director for West Africa Chris Nikoi noticed, considering the socio-economic impact from COVID-19nwith high food costs and restricted food availability, that reducing ration supplies means selecting who will get to eat and who will go to bed hungry.

As per the News statement by WFP, Nikoi further added, “We are seeing funding for our life-saving humanitarian work dry up just at the time when hunger is at its most severe.” He also notified that the WFP food aid is a lifesaver for thousands of displaced in northeast Nigeria whose lives are surrounded by violence and have practically nothing to live upon.

The number of individuals compelled to abandon their homes in northeast Nigeria in search of safety has been gradually increasing, the UN reported. WFP has been delivering life-saving food and assistance to support extremely food insecure individuals, refugee families in shelters, and vulnerable individuals in host communities for the past five years.

WFP has increased its approach to acknowledge the growing food insecurity and the effect of COVID-19 this year, depending on the persistent generous donor partners to reach 1.9 million displaced persons in the nation. On the other hand, WFP urgently requires nearly $197 million to continue humanitarian activities in northeast Nigeria through March 2022.

