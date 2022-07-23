According to the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) report, more than 6 million people in Sri Lanka are unsure of their next meal.

To face the crisis, the country requires $63 million by the end of this year, but it has managed to secure only 30% of the total.

The government has targeted providing 3 million people in the country with emergency food, nutrition, and school meals by the end of this year, said Abdur Rahim Siddiqui, WFP Country Director.

Food crisis in Sri Lanka

It has come to the fore that around "6.3 million people are food insecure" in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, told Siddiqui to ANI. The staggering inflation is most likely to rise in the coming months, he said. "Sri Lanka is facing its most severe food crisis since independence. "The food inflation rate is more than 80 percent as of June and the trend is likely to be on the rise in the coming months," Siddiqui said.

Food security refers to a situation where all citizens of a nation have access to a nutritious diet at all times, explained the WFP Country Director, but the situation in Sri Lanka has forced them to adopt food-based copying. In this case, people either reduce the size of their meals or skip meals, or give preference to younger members of their families.

According to a study, about one-fourth of the population, that is around 5.3 million people, are adopting what is called a "food-based coping mechanism."

"It is quite important that WFP needs adequate funding from the development partners so that we will be able to implement our plan that we are looking forward to," he said. "As we are all aware, the Russia-Ukraine war has prolonged the food emergency for the world." Siddiqui said that the war in Eastern Europe could be one of the reasons and urged the international community to draw attention to the current food crisis in Sri Lanka.

According to WFP, more than 6 million people in Sri Lanka, or three in 10 households, are unsure of where their next meal is coming from. The record food price inflation, skyrocketing fuel costs, and widespread commodity shortages have forced around 61% of households to adopt coping strategies to cut down on costs. Reports suggest that more and more people are expected to turn to coping strategies as the crisis intensifies.

Image: ANI

With Inputs from ANI