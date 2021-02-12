'What A View': Astronaut Shares Images Of Mount Fuji From Space, Netizens Stunned

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi took to his official Twitter handle and shared an image of Mount Fuji and his hometown from space. The beautiful image shows a distant view of our blue planet with clouds. “Mt #Fuji and my hometown #Chigasaki#And my hometown. I hope you can see your hometown as well”, wrote the astronaut on his official Twitter handle.

'What a view'

Due to the distance, most images appear to be blue and white. This can also be because of the cloudy atmosphere. Not just the Fuji mountains but the astronaut has shared various such images. His view from space captured the four prefectures, Europe's highest peak, Caucasus mountains and Georgia’s Mount Elbrus, the Himalayas and Nepal. Let’s have a look at the stunning images.

Read: NASA Shares Sparkling Night View Of Earth From Space With Endearing Message Amid Pandemic

Stunned by the images, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Awesome! You have achieved your mission. There are various things on the ground every day, but looking at the photos and videos sent by Mr. Noguchi from the space station, I look up and look up. I am always grateful for your help". Another person wrote, "it's beautiful There are various faces on the earth! Both Mt. Fuji and the Himalayas are "mountains", but the difference is amazing". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the images with their own caption. In the caption, one person wrote, "Thank you for your Geography class from space".

Read: NASA Began Astronaut selection For First Crewed Space Mission On This Day In 1959

Wow thank you so much sir @Astro_Soichi@ISS_Research I have no special word, how to express my entire gratitude infront of you from this virtual world.

Again huge thanks sir from country of the #Lord_Gautam_Buddha#nepal_from_ISS https://t.co/N1e3agnXrL — à¤šà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥‡ (@pandey_chirangb) February 11, 2021

AmazingðŸ™

Can't figure out where my home is ðŸ’¦#Nepal https://t.co/RVfITDPzfH — Mahila Dai (@myeeldye) February 11, 2021

If you aren't following @Astro_Soichi, you are doing yourself and your followers a disservice. This planetary photographer is producing some AMAZEBALLS images from the @Space_Station! #MustangSpaceAgency https://t.co/wQexBt2odr — The Space Teacher ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸš€âœ¨ðŸ”­ (@MrJonesHMS) February 11, 2021

Read: Former NASA Astronaut’s 'iconic Portrait' With Two Rescue Dogs Wins Internet

Also Read: Russian Astronaut Kud-Sverchkov's Instagram Video From ISS Shows Orange Halo Around Earth

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Astro_Soichi)