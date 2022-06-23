Earlier this week, the White House announced that it would restrict the use of anti-personnel landmines by the US military, aligning the country’s military policy more closely with an international treaty banning the deadly explosives. As opposed to armoured vehicles, anti-personnel landmines are used to target and kill infantry. However, over the years, there have been repeated reports of accidents, leading to the deaths of hundreds of civilians and soldiers outside war.

We warmly welcome the policy review. Find the #US video statement at the #MineBanIM here as well!https://t.co/255cNPkhCL https://t.co/NFTp1qtf5K — Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (@MineBanTreaty) June 22, 2022

To mitigate the impact of such lethal equipment, US President Joe Biden announced the decision to bar the use of anti-personnel landmines. However, an exception was made for South Korea, where the US military has vowed to offer military support in case of a potential invasion by the North. Notably, the US, at present, has a stockpile of nearly 3 million landmines. The new decree obliges the country to destroy all the mines that wouldn’t be used in the Korean Peninsula. Despite not signing the convention, American troops haven’t actively used the mines since the gulf war of 1991.

“As welcome as this step is, the White House needs to put the US on a definitive path to join the treaties banning anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions. Neither of these indiscriminate weapons, the horrific consequences of which we are seeing in Ukraine today, belong in the arsenals of civilized nations,” said Senator Patrick Leahy from Vermont. Notably, as Russia continues its military assault on Ukraine, President Volodymymr Zelenskyy has reportedly made pleas to the international community to send personnel to dismantle thousands of mines that blanket the country.

What is the Ottawa Convention?

A ban on anti-personnel landmines is enshrined in the Ottawa Convention. Signed on September 18, 1997, the international treaty prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines as well as their distribution. The Convention was originally signed by 133 States. Today the number has expanded to 164 UN recognised countries.

Meanwhile, there are a few countries that have still refrained from becoming a signatory to the treaty. Both the twin states in the Korean Peninsula- DPRK and the Republic of Korea still deploy anti-personnel landmines in warfare and to prevent citizens from breaching their international borders. The Russian Federation is not a signatory either. As Putin’s war on Ukraine lingers on, several rights groups have accused Russian troops of using the anti-personnel landmines to maim resisting soldiers.

The People's Republic of China, a close ally of the Russian Federation, has also been actively using the mines, particularly on its border with DPRK. Earlier this year, the issue of accidents related to anti-personnel mines garnered global traction after a North Korean Special Forces Officer died while accidentally stepping on one of the hidden mines.

“The border guards generally know where the mines are buried, but there are times when they forget because they suffer from cold and hunger as part of their tough military life. These types of accidents will continue in the future because the authorities rushed to lay the mines without considering the safety of the soldiers,” a source in the military told RFA, while speaking about the incident.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)