What Are N Korea's Nuke Capabilities As Kim Jong-un Declares Pyongyang A 'nuclear State'?

In a latest development, North Korea passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state on Friday, September 9. Following the approval of the law, the country's leader Kim Jong-un described the decision as "irreversible" and ruled out the prospect of any denuclearization negotiations, the official news agency KCNA reported. He also accused the United States of trying to undermine the North's defences, and stated that his country would never abandon its nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep concerns" over the law passed by North Korea.

The new law also formalises North Korea's right to use preemptive nuclear attacks in order to protect itself. It represents a shift from its earlier stance, which stated that it will only keep its weapons until other nations denuclearize and would not use them to initiate war with non-nuclear states. "The adoption of laws and regulations related to the national nuclear force policy is a remarkable event as it's our declaration that we legally acquired war deterrence as a means of national defence," Jong-un remarked, as per the KCNA.

According to reports, North Korea possesses one of the largest conventional military forces in the world, and it has raised worries across the world with its missile and nuclear tests as well as belligerent rhetoric. Although the actual size and strength of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal are not clear, the country has conducted six nuclear weapons tests so far with the most recent one being in September 2017.

[North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivered a speech in the parliament before the passage of the law. Credit: AP]

North Korea’s nuclear capabilities

North Korea is reportedly capable of creating nuclear bombs using weapons-grade uranium or plutonium, which are the essential ingredients needed to create fissile material. According to an estimate by US intelligence officials, North Korea possesses a significant amount of fissile material, capable of making more than a hundred nuclear weapons. Earlier in 2021, a report by RAND Corporation predicted that North Korea may have a stockpile of about 200 nuclear weapons by the end of 2027.

North Korea could conduct its 7th nuclear test: Reports

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has tested several short- to-long-range missiles since Suk-yeol took over as South Korea's President in May 2021. So far this year, North Korea has conducted as many as 16 rounds of missile launches, including seven rounds in January itself, the most in any single month. Meanwhile, some experts believe that North Korea will most likely utilise the nuclear test to develop warheads for tactical nuclear weapons aimed at targets in South Korea.

According to media reports, North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles. Notably, South Korea and the United States have repeatedly warned that the Kim Jong-un-led regime is ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time in the coming days.

Image: AP