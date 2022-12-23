A week after the elections, the results have still not been solidified and the new government is yet to be announced. The General Elections of 2022 in the archipelagic country of Fiji are still being contested amongst the leaders after the supposed elected Prime Minister Sitiveni 'Rambo' Rabuka was called by the police and military for questioning regarding the standard of the elections held even after international observers established that the election was held in a fair manner.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), a power-broker holding three seats in the hung parliament, announced on Tuesday it had decided to form a coalition with Sitiveni Rabuka's People's Alliance and the National Federation Party. The decision came after two days of deliberations and rival presentations by former Prime Minister Bainimarama and the People's Alliance party, after a national election last week resulted in a deadlock. At a live-streamed news conference, Rabuka thanked the people of Fiji.

Fijian police on Thursday said they were calling in the military to help maintain security following a close election last week that is now being disputed. It was an alarming development in a Pacific nation where democracy remains fragile and there have been four military coups in the past 35 years. The two main contenders for prime minister this year were former coup leaders themselves. Police Commissioner Brig. Gen. Sitiveni Qiliho said in a statement that after police and military leaders met with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama they collectively decided to call in army and navy personnel to assist.

Television broadcaster FBC said the new coalition government would hold 29 seats in parliament, and Fiji First would hold 26 seats. There are 55 seats in the Fiji parliament. Rabuka thanked the Social Democrats for “giving us the honour” of forming the next government of Fiji. “A government we hope will bring the change that people had been calling out for over the last few years,” Rabuka said at a news conference. “It’s going to be an onerous task. It will not be easy, and it was never easy to try and dislodge an incumbent government. We have done that, collectively.”

Who is Sitiveni “Rambo" Rabuka?

Sitiveni “Rambo" Rabuka is an ex-soldier and former international sportsman who is poised to again become the prime minister of Fiji after a 23-year hiatus. Rabuka turns 75 next September, but proved he still packs a punch at the polls. He represented Fiji in the hammer throw, shot put, discus and decathlon disciplines at the 1974 Commonwealth Games and scrummed down as a prop forward for the national rugby team.

He also made a name for himself on the parade ground and, having enlisted in the army following military school, Rabuka rose through the ranks. The lieutenant colonel led two coups in 1987 to earn the nickname “Rambo" by seizing power after armed troops took over parliament on his signal. He was, however, unhappy with the way political negotiations progressed and then staged a second coup by declaring Fiji a republic with himself as leader.

“I had to do what I had to do in 1987," he told the Fiji Sun in a 2014 interview. Rabuka retired from the military to go into politics, taking his no-nonsense style of command from the parade ground to parliament. He was elected prime minister in 1992 and held power until he lost at the 1999 polls to Mahendra Chaudhry, Fiji’s first Indo-Fijian premier.

A devout Christian, Rabuka married in 1975 but there are allegations in a biography, published in 2000, that he has had affairs. After Frank Bainimarama seized power in his own bloodless coup in 2006, he and Rabuka regularly locked horns over the years as fierce political rivals who traded barbs during this year’s election campaign. Rabuka sat out the 2014 elections, but led the Social Democratic Liberal Party — SODELPA — to a narrow defeat in 2018, despite the threat of disqualification hanging over him.

His party lost to Bainimarama’s Fiji First, but only after an appeal court dismissed a corruption case against Rabuka just two days before the election. After quitting SODELPA in 2020, he founded the rival People’s Alliance party, whose coalition partners have now helped oust Bainimarama and returned Rabuka to the prime minister’s office.

(With Agency inputs)