What Belarus President Gifted Putin On His 70th Birthday? Know Its Significance Amid War

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated his 70th birthday amid the ongoing Ukrainian invasion and reportedly received a barrage of "unusual gifts", including a brand-new tractor gifted by his ally President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. Putin also received other strange gifts such as two pyramids of melons gifted by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon. Russia's ally countries' leaders from Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan gathered at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg to celebrate the former Soviet leader's 70th birthday where Lukashenko presented the gift certificate for a tractor.

“What have you brought as a gift, if not a secret?” a journalist was heard asking the Belarusian president. “A tractor,” Lukashenko replied, “the one that I use, which is a BELARUS tractor. The best one, hand-made,”according to the visuals published by Belta.

'We will sow grain..'

Belarus' President was asked about the speciality of the tractor that he was going to offer to Putin. To this, he responded: "It is with all attachments." “There are a million of them, you know. Therefore, this is optional. But I will offer him one attachment - a seeder attachment. We will sow grain, maybe something else. It is multi-purpose. We will grow food, so that Duda, Morawiecki [Polish leadership], Europe will not starve and will not steal bread from Ukraine, but bring it to poor countries,” Lukashenko replied.

Putin also received numerous telegrams and messages of greetings from foreign heads of state and government, heads of international organisations, and public figures, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a telegram post. Popularly labelled as "Europe's last dictator", Putin's staunch ally Lukashenko told reporters that he gifted the tractor to Putin as his country is known for its manufacture and that he has used a similar model in his own garden. It was immediately clear, although, how the Russian leader responded to the gift, Associated Press reported, citing Lukashenko’s office. Tractors have been an industrial staple in neighbouring Belarus,

Kirill, the patriarch of Moscow meanwhile wished Putin, saying that there must be two days of special prayers "so that God grants Putin health and longevity." "We pray to you, our Lord God, for the head of the Russian State, Vladimir Vladimirovich, and ask you to give him your rich mercy and generosity, grant him health and longevity, and deliver him from all the resistances of visible and invisible enemies. Confirm him in wisdom and spiritual strength, for all; Lord hears and have mercy," the patriarch of Moscow itertaed.