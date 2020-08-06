What is tick-borne virus? What are the symptoms of tick-borne virus?

With coronavirus pandemic already raging havoc across the world and authorities struggling to constrain the spread, a new infectious disease has emerged in China, which is reportedly caused by a tick-borne virus. The tick-borne virus has so far infected at least 67 people in the East-Asian country and has reportedly killed 7 people. According to reports, Chinese authorities have warned people about the new virus, which experts believe has been transmitted from ticks to humans. Media reports suggest that the virus could possibly be transmitted from humans to humans as well, however, no solid evidence of such transmissions have been recorded yet.

What is a tick-borne virus?

The disease which is transmitted through tick bites is known as a tick-borne virus. Patients can transmit the virus to other humans via blood or mucous. As per experts, most ticks are harmless and don't carry dangerous germs, but some ticks do, which is why the latest reports of the tick-borne virus are being looked into carefully. Some of the most common tick-borne diseases are as follows - Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Kyasanur forest disease, Lyme disease, Omsk Hemorrhagic Fever (OHF), Tickborne encephalitis (TBE), etc.

Symptoms of tick-borne illness & can it be treated?

According to the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most common symptoms of tick-related illnesses are fever/chills, aches/pains, and rash. Tick-borne diseases can result in mild symptoms, which are treatable at home to severe infections requiring hospitalisation. The tick-borne disease can be treated easily with antibiotics, however, these diseases can be difficult for physicians to diagnose. Early recognition and treatment of the infection decrease the risk of serious complications.

First emerged in 2009

Tick-borne virus, which causes severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS) was first reported in 2009 in China and since then the country has managed to isolate the pathogen. As per reports, 16 human tick-borne diseases are known to experts, of which four were discovered in 2013.

