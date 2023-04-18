What Is Benadryl Challenge? Ohio Dad Warns Others After Losing Son To Deadly TikTok Trend

On Monday, a teenager from Ohio died after overdosing on Benadryl after he attempted to do a TikTok challenge. The “Benadryl Challenge” on TikTok has become a very popular trend on the social media platform, however, the dangers of this challenge have become apparent now more than ever. In the Monday incident, Ohio teenager Jacob Steven’s body began to seize up after the 13-year-old swallowed a large amount of the antihistamine allergy pills, which eventually led to his death, Daily Mail reported. In the dangerous TikTok trend, teenagers are seen swallowing up to 14 pills of Benadryl in order to induce hallucinations. The TikTokers usually film the whole ordeal to share their hallucinating experience online.

According to the Daily Mail, Jacob was not the first teenager to die of the incident. In 2020, a 15-year-old Oklahoma girl died after she overdosed on the medication which is usually used to relieve common cold and flu symptoms. Following the whole ordeal, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a statement and warned about the dangers of participating in the challenge. “Taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma or even death,” the FDA wrote in a statement. “We are aware of news reports of teenagers ending up in emergency rooms or dying after participating in the 'Benadryl Challenge' encouraged in videos posted on the social media application TikTok.” the body further added. Not only this, even Benedryl Manufacturer Johnson and Johnson also issued a warning in the past.

What is the challenge all about?

It was in 2020 when the FDA stated that it had been investigating reports of multiple hospitalisations and deaths among adolescents who were participating in the infamous challenge. The challenge involved consuming 14 pills of Benedryl to experience high triggers of hallucinations. At that time, the governmental body urged the social media platform to take down videos of the challenge. FDA also urged people against exceeding the recommended doses of over-the-counter medication.

How much Benadryl is recommended?

The FDA suggested that the user should consult a doctor or a pharmacist to determine the dose of the medication. Usually, the recommended amount is specified in the box. People are at risk of overdosing when they consume more than what is usually prescribed for their age. "In general, Benadryl should not be given to kids under 6 years of age," Robert Weber, PharmD, an administrator for pharmacy services at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Health.com. As per the advisory by FDA, the anticholinergic drug has the potential to impact one’s whole body and even cause dehydration. The overdosing symptoms involve extreme drowsiness, confusion or cognitive issues, blurry vision, nausea or vomiting, rapid heart rate etc.

The plight of the father

After the news about the Ohio teenager’s death broke out, the father of the teenager spoke to ABC6 about the whole ordeal. "When he did it all came at once and it was too much for his body," Jacob’s father Justice Stevens asserted. "No brain scan, there was nothing there. They said we could keep him on the vent, that he could lay there, but he will never open his eyes, he’ll never breathe, smile, walk or talk," he added. After sharing his experience, Jacob’s father warned other parents to monitor their children’s online activity. “It didn't matter how bad of a day I was having, no one could make me smile, Jacob could make me smile,” the father recalled. “Keep an eye at what they're doing on that phone. Talk to them about the situation, I want everyone to know about my son,” he added.