What Is Potato Milk? This Swedish Start-up Made Sustainable Milk That One Can Bake With

A new kind of vegan milk is on the market in Europe, and it's manufactured from a rather odd source. This source is none other than the versatile vegetable - potato. DUG, a Swedish milk brand established by parent firm Veg of Lund in collaboration with Professor Eva Tornberg of Lund University, is now available on Amazon in the United Kingdom in Original, Unsweetened, and Barista flavours, following its domestic retail debut.

What is potato milk?

According to a report by Totally Vegan Buzz, potato-based milk is fortified with vitamins, including B12. It also contains pea protein, rapeseed oil, and chicory fibre. The new milk is soy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free, and was created to be versatile enough to be used in cooking and baking. DUG foams are similarly to the milk from a dairy, making it an excellent alternative for a latte. DUG's use of potatoes as a key ingredient also results in remarkable sustainability numbers. It takes half the acreage and 56 times less water to grow than oats or almonds, two of the most frequent crops used to make plant-based milk.

The majority of today's milk replacements are manufactured from almonds, oats, or soy, but DUG is one of the very few that made milk from potatoes. DUG potato milk is reportedly frothy and creamy, making it a diverse option. It is already available in Sweden and the United Kingdom. It was first released in Sweden in May and is now available in Europe through Amazon. DUG potato milk was recently honoured at the 2021 World Food Innovation Awards, where it won the Best Allergy Friendly Product category, according to Totally Vegan Buzz.

Thomas Olander, CEO of Veg of Lund said that they have a good product and they are proud of it. He further stated that because they used potatoes as a base, they have a drink that is really sustainable. Potatoes require very little water to produce, making them a sustainable crop when compared to soybeans, almonds, or oats.

The first brand to introduce potato milk

DUG isn't the first vegan milk made from potatoes on the market. Vegan brand Veggemo launched its milk in Canada in 2015, produced from a blend of potatoes, cassava root, and pea protein. Before going out of business, the brand had distribution in Canada, the United States, and China.

Image- @DuffusMonkey/Twitter