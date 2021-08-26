'What Will Happen To Afghanistan's Women, Children?': Activist Questions False US promises

Mursal Noorzai, Afghan activist and deputy chair in Jung Union CSU, during the global Debate at 9 with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday put forth several pertinent questions before the international community, and powerfully so. As someone hailing from Afghanistan and yet living away from the war-torn country on the foreign soil of Germany, Noorzai drew an analogy to explain where the Joe Biden administration is at fault, and how should the international community deal with it.

She said, "When we have cancer in our leg, we try to cut the leg, we don't let it grow. Similarly, when we know that there is a source (clearly referring to Pakistan) that has been supporting the Taliban, giving it aid and support of all kinds, then why are we not working on cutting down the source, rather than looking at what its aid and support are leading to?"

'What will happen to those left behind?'

Mursal Noorzai, acknowledging that the United States has so far helped in the evacuation of several Afghans, went on to ask, "What about those left behind? What will happen to the fate of millions of women and children who will still be in Afghanistan, and who will still be facing the Taliban?" Teary-eyed, Noorzai went on, "What will happen to the children who are innocent, and have done absolutely nothing? What will happen to the women who have had so many dreams in the past 20 years, relying on the promise the US had made?"

She then went on to ask the international community whether it would 'give' Afghanistan to the Taliban 'just like that', and then to China and Pakistan, who as per her are, 'interested in the trillion of dollars' of the war-torn country.

US to stick to its withdrawal date

The Afghans, desperate to flee the terrorized, war-torn country, were earlier in the day seen standing in knee-deep sewage water with documents, just outside Kabul airport. Sustaining the scorching heat, the panic-stricken refugee families were waiting to board flights out of the country.

In this circumstance, their only betrayer is the United States, which after promising to stand by, and giving hopes of pushing the date every now and then, on Wednesday affirmed that they are in fact leaving the country on August 31, as was decided earlier on. The Joe Biden administration said the country is “on pace” to complete its pullout from the war-ravaged nation. The incumbent President added that contingency plans were being put together in case America fails to meet the self-imposed deadline.

This, in spite of the international community continuously urging the US to reconsider, and push its withdrawal date, which of course has been turned a blind eye to.