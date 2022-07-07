WhatsApp May Face $377,000 Fine For Declining To Localize Data Of Russian Users: Court

A court in Russia warned that the WhatsApp messenger may be subject to fines totalling up to 18 million rubles ($377,000) for refusing to localise the data of its Russian users in compliance with the country's law. "The court received two protocols regarding WhatsApp under Part 8 and Part 9 Article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (Refusal and repeated refusal to localize information about personal data of users on the territory of the Russian Federation)," a source in Moscow’s Justice of the Peace of Court told the TASS news agency.

The source also stated that the hearing on them has been scheduled for July 28 and September 29, 2022, respectively. Last year in the month of August, WhatsApp was fined 4 million rubles ($54,040) for refusing to localise the data of its Russian users. According to the "On Personal Data" law, Russian and foreign companies are entitled to store the personal information of Russian residents on the country’s territory only. If a foreign company's operations are directed at Russia's territory but they are not physically present there, the localization requirement nevertheless applies to them too, the TASS reported.

Russian court upheld sanctions on Meta corporation

Last month, Russia-wide sanctions against the Meta corporation for extremist activities were upheld by the Moscow City Court. "The decision by the court of the first instance shall be deemed legal and well-founded, and Meta’s representatives’ complaint shall be rejected," the judge proclaimed. Notably, Russia regards the Meta Corporation as "extremist." However, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia had requested that the Moscow City Court acknowledge the decision to prohibit Meta's operations in Russia as valid during the course of hearing the complaints.

Russia deems social media networks Instagram & Facebook as 'extremists'

The social media networks Instagram and Facebook, which are owned by Meta Platforms, were deemed "extremists" in March by Moscow's Tverskoy Court, and they were subsequently banned throughout Russia. According to the court, the decision was taken as Meta permits users from countries to post information containing calls for violence against Russian citizens. Meanwhile, the actions of the company's employees led to the Russian Investigative Committee opening a criminal case over the incitement to violence and bloodshed against the people of the country.

Image: Pixabay/Shutterstock