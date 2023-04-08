When Terrorists Targeted Mumbai Jewish Chabad House: Israel Speaker Recalls 26/11 Attack

Amir Ohana, the speaker of the Israeli Knesset (Parliament), is on his first visit to India. He is in fact the first Israeli speaker to visit New Delhi. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, he highlighted the growing ties between India and Israel and also talked about 2008 Mumbai attacks. Speaking about the relationship between both the nations, he said: “We should not have taken that long, because the relations between the countries are so good."

“Jews were living in India for centuries over centuries with no expression of hatred towards them, no anti-semitism, unlike most parts of the world where they did experience riots, pogroms and even the Holocaust. I think it is a good opportunity to tell the Indian people how much we appreciate and love them and to thank them for the centuries and centuries of acceptance,” he said. “Both of us are ancient people with very rich history with tremendous respect to our traditions,” Ohana added.

Israeli Speaker talks about 26/11 attacks

During the interview, he mentioned that he visited the Taj Hotel and Chabad House on Saturday morning, where the attacks were carried out, along with the Oberoi Hotel, Leopold Cafe and CST station. “In my personal life, I have been battling terror for at least 12 years, as a part of the IDF. That was during the 2nd Intifada,” he continued. He also spoke about the importance of preempting terror attacks.

"The most important part is to foil terror before it happens and the next thing is to ensure everyone who participated in the terror attack is brought to justice," he stated, adding that "We can share knowledge and information on countering terrorism with our good friend India."

Some may have forgotten but during the 26/11 attacks, the Islamist terrorists specifically targeted the Jewish Chabad House in South Bombay. When PM Narendra Modi visited Israel in 2017, he met with the survivor of the attacks on the Chabad House - baby Moshe. He was only 2 year old during the terrorist attack and he lost his mom and dad (Gabriel and Rivka Holtzberg). PM Modi invited him to visit Bombay. In 2018, Moshe visited Bombay along with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. It was his first visit to the city since leaving India after the attack.

“We have been to Moshe’s room who was 2 years old when the terror attack took place and his parents were murdered. We saw on the wall how tall he was when he was 13 months old. It is still written there and then we saw Moshe 11 years old and someone wrote 3 words in Hebrew next to it. They wrote “Ams Yisrael Chai”. In Hebrew it means “The people of Israel live”. The person who wrote the words is Prime Minister Netanyahu," said the Israeli Speaker.

India and Israel share a lot in common. Israel and India both have given birth to multiple world religions. It isn't a surprise when PM Modi visited Israel in 2017, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said: "You are not just the first Indian PM to visit Israel, you are the first Indian leader to visit Israel in 3,000 years". His statement is a reminder of the ancient roots of both nations.