'Where Is China's Truth?': Trudeau On China's Call To Probe Indigenous Children's Remains

After China called for a United Nations probe into crimes against Indigenous children in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed Beijing and called for a transparent investigation into the mistreatment of Muslim minorities. According to Bloomberg, Trudeau on June 22 slammed the “systemic abuse and human rights violations” against Uyghur Muslims, as well as the situation in Hong Kong and Tibet. While speaking to reporters, he noted the “fundamental difference” between the two nations and said that while Canada is on a “journey of reconciliation,” China has not even recognised that there is even a problem.

“That is why Canadians, and people from around the world, are speaking up for people like the Uighurs who find themselves voiceless, faced with a government that will not recognize what’s happening to them,” Trudeau said during a news conference in Ottawa. "Where is China's truth and reconciliation commission? Where is their truth? Where is the openness that Canada has always shown and the responsibility that Canada has taken for the terrible mistakes of the past?" Trudeau asked. "China is not recognising even that there is a problem ... that is why Canadians and people from around the world are speaking up for people like the Uyghurs," Trudeau told reporters.

Following Trudeau’s comments, China’s foreign minister Zhao Lijian also hit back at Canada and said that Ottawa isn’t in a position to criticise the Asian nation. While speaking at a regular press briefing, Lijian said that Canada should reflect their own “poor record on human rights”. He added that Canadian society’s “systemic racial discrimination” against minorities is no better than its neighbour.

Canada-China clash

The clash between the two countries began at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday. Canada and 40 other nations had urged China to allow “immediate, meaningful and unfettered access” so that independent observers can visit Xinjiang. Chinese envoy, on the other hand, demanded that Canadian authorities “stop violations of human rights” at home.

China’s move at the UN stemmed from the discovery last month of the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3, at a boarding school in British Columbia that closed in 1978. The school was one of the 130 schools which hosted 150,000 indigenous children. It was run by the Catholic Church from the late 19th century to the 1960s and was then taken over by the federal government, and later closed in the 1970s. While the schools argued that they were imparting knowledge, a report in 2015 found that the children were subjected to abuse, malnutrition and rape and at least 4,000 of them died while being at these reform institutes.

It is worth mentioning that Trudeau has accepted a finding of a panel, which spent seven years investigating the mistreatment of Indigenous people at the hands of the state. He even pledged to "right past wrongs to support the healing of survivors, families and communities, and to walk with you on this difficult reconciliation journey”. Meanwhile, the Canadian parliament back in 2008 had apologised and admitted that physical and sexual abuse in the schools was rampant.

