Which? Finds Energy Customers Being Left On Phone For Up To 41 Minutes

Which? company in an analysis found that energy customers were being left on hold for up to 41 minutes. The consumer watchdog has examined 36 energy companies with over 400 calls to identify how long they took to answer customers' calls. Which? said that 'Scottish Power' left customers on hold for an average of 21 minutes. It revealed that it was 20 minutes slower than the fastest company which is 'So Energy', that usually takes 38 seconds on an average to accept calls. Another company, Bulb Energy took an average of 19 minutes before calls were answered. Bulb Energy has a record of longest single call waiting time of 41 minutes and 48 seconds. Which? revealed that it would be quicker for a bulb customer who is living 25 miles away in Harlow to travel by train into London’s Liverpool Street station which is situated near Bulb's headquarter to make a complaint physically.

EDF provided best service

The best service was provided by EDF Energy answering calls in three minutes and two seconds on an average. The customer watchdog found that most of the suppliers kept customers waiting more than 10 minutes before answering calls. Head of Home Products and Services of Which?, Natalie Hitchins said that energy customers should be able to expect the best customer service from their suppliers. She said that it is not acceptable if people face long waiting hours just to speak to an adviser.

72 mins 40 secs, longest waiting time

She added that if customers are fed up with poor customer service and time waiting on their phones, then they should switch to a provider that can meet the needs better and save a lot of money. The watchdog found improvement in results when Which? carried out the same tests the previous year and found the longest average call answer time was 27 minutes 21 seconds with Spark Energy. The longest single waiting time ever recorded was 72 minutes 40 seconds from Utilita.

