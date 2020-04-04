COVID-19: White House To Test Anyone Who Comes 'in Close Proximity' To Trump, Pence

The White House has announced that it will test anyone who comes in close proximity with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence for COVID-19, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere confirmed to leading US media outlets. The test will be conducted out of an “abundance of caution”, Judd mentioned. As of April 2, President Trump took Abbott Laboratories’ quick action test, that he mentioned at a press conference earlier, and tested negative for the COVID-19 in 15 minutes test result, according to media reports.

Judd, the White House spokesperson, said at a press briefing that effective immediately, any individual expected to come in close physical contact with either President Trump or Vice president Pence, will be evaluated for “pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carrier status to limit inadvertent transmission,” he was quoted as saying. As the Physician to the President and White House Operations, the measure has been put in place to protect the health and safety of both, he added.

Nothing very unusual, sat next to each other

The decision comes as, earlier, on April 2, the oil executives that were scheduled to have a meeting with President Trump to discuss the price crash due to the coronavirus pandemic, had all tested positive. Trump claimed in the White House, according to US media reports. Also, a staff member of Vice President Mike Pence’s office had tested positive for the novel COVID-19 disease, according to Katie Miller, the vice president’s press secretary’s statement to the US media. Further contact tracing was conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Earlier in March, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, who attended a dinner with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, was reported to have tested positive to COVID-19, as per reports. Fabio Wajngarten took a trip to Florida and was photographed standing close beside Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat. Most members of the Brazilian delegation showed flu-like symptoms upon return and were consequently tested positive to the coronavirus. Trump, however, was quoted as saying in remarks he made in the Oval Office that the two did “nothing very unusual”, they only sat next to each other for a period of time, according to media reports. He later clarified that he was speaking in context to Brazilian President Bolsonaro.

