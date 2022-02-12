Last Updated:

WHO Adds Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab To COVID-19 Medicines' Prequalified List

World Health Organization (WHO) has added a monoclonal antibody named ‘Tocilizumab’ to its list of prequalified COVID-19 medications in order to expand access

World Health Organization on Friday has added a monoclonal antibody named ‘Tocilizumab’ to its list of prequalified COVID-19 medications in a bid to expand access to recommended treatments. In roughly 120 nations throughout the world, this medication has been approved primarily for the treatment of arthritis. WHO has prequalified six COVID-19 treatments to date, "including the three presentations (three vials, each with a different quantity) of the product prequalified today," according to a report by the WHO. 

According to the report, Tocilizumab is a monoclonal antibody that prevents the Interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor. Interleukin-6 triggers an inflammatory reaction and is observed in high concentrations in COVID-19 patients who are severely ill.  

During clinical studies, the Arthritis Drug tocilizumab, which was administered intravenously, has been proven to lower mortality in COVID-19 patients who have been seriously ill, fast deteriorating, and have increased oxygen demands, as well as those who have a substantial inflammatory response. Tocilizumab also decreased the time patients spent in the hospital in the largest clinical study (RECOVERY), as per the WHO report.  

Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab is exclusively recommended to serious COVID-19 patients

Furthermore, Tocilizumab is exclusively recommended by the WHO for individuals with severe or serious COVID-19. It should be given by a healthcare practitioner in a controlled clinical environment, in addition to the existing COVID-19 standard of treatment, which comprises oxygen, corticosteroids, as well as other drugs. 

The report further stated that Tocilizumab's patent has expired for the majority of its applications, therefore there should be no intellectual property issues with this IL-6 inhibitor. However, there is a scarcity of quality-assured biosimilars of the product throughout the world. 

Tocilizumab is now costly and in low supply across the world. Prices paid by originator companies in lower-income areas are apparently high which is approximately $500-600 per dosage. With the producer, Roche, WHO and allies are presently exploring lower costs and increased accessibility in low- and middle-income nations. 

