WHO ADG Says Green Light For Covaxin Will 'expand Availability Of COVID Vaccines'

WHO’s approval to India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday has further prompted the world’s expectations of increased export of the coronavirus vaccines from India. Top global experts believe that Covaxin's addition to WHO's approved vaccines list will "expand the availability of the vaccines".

Reacting to WHO's addition of Covaxin to the emergency use listing (EUL), the WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, Dr Mariângela Simão, said that the move will further enhance the export of the vaccine to many countries as it has passed the safety and efficacy standards set by the global health organization.

He further added that the Emergency Use Listing will expand the availability of COVID vaccines across the globe, and will help to curb the pandemic as vaccination is the only method to prevent it.

Top WHO Official avers green nod to Covaxin will ‘expand availability of COVID vaccines’

"This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic. But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs of all populations, giving priority to the at-risk groups who are still waiting for their first dose, before we can start declaring victory, " he said as reported by PTI.

Apart from that, following the much-anticipated approval of India's indigenous vaccine, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his delight at Covaxin's Emergency Use Listing approval, stating that the availability of more medicines to combat the coronavirus pandemic is only better for all. He further pushed for vaccine equity and said that the access of the vaccines should be prioritised to vulnerable groups, who are still awaiting vaccination.

"Glad to see one more vaccine, Covaxin, being granted by WHO emergency use listing. The more products we have to fight COVID19, the better, but we must keep up the pressure to deliver VaccinEquity & prioritize access to vulnerable groups who are still waiting for their 1st dose," Mr Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

Following the EUL approval for Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in a tweet, "One more vaccine gets @WHO emergency use listing. Congratulations India @BharatBiotech @ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA for successful development of indigenous vaccine #Covaxin as well as for a massive vaccination program!."

WHO’s EUL approval of Covaxin

After India’s continued efforts and thorough analysis by WHO’s technical advisory group, Covaxin was granted the EUL approval in November, months after Bharat Biotech had submitted its application seeking the global health body’s approval. The EUL process, developed by the World Health Organization, evaluates the quality, safety, and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a requirement for COVAX vaccine delivery. It also permits countries to speed their regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccine import and administration.

