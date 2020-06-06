WHO Advises Governments To 'encourage General Public To Wear Masks' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the “updated guidance” on wearing facemasks for the protection against the novel coronavirus and has advised people to wear it in public spaces. While stressing that “masks alone” will not provide all the protection required from COVID-19, but it will act as a “barrier” for the potentially infectious droplets. The new guidelines on the usage of surgical masks amid the global health crisis by the UN health agency came after several countries across the world have already made it mandatory for citizens to cover their faces when they are outdoors.

Updating the rules introduced back in April that had already advised medical professionals to wear the personal protective equipment while treating a sick person, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed the new findings in an online press briefing on June 5. He said that regions where there is a wide transmission of the novel coronavirus, people above the age of 60 or the individuals with pre-existing medical conditions should wear the mask when social distancing is not possible. Based on the research and “evolving evidence”, WHO has advised all governments to “encourage” the general public to wear masks especially while using public transport, shops, or other confined places.

"In light of evolving evidence, WHO advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO updated guidance on the use of masks for control of #COVID19: https://t.co/z6DTZLG5Qs



The new guidance is based on evolving evidence and provides updates on:



😷who should wear a mask



😷when a mask should be worn



😷what a mask should be made of pic.twitter.com/Cu7MEyCs3J — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 5, 2020

Composition of masks

Citing the latest research by the UN health agency, Tedros also informed about the composition of the masks. According to WHO, the fabric masks should be three-layered and should consist of a different material. While also noting that wearing a face mask can provide people with a “false sense of security”, Tedros has said that people should continue to practice social distancing and personal hygiene and not neglect these measures.

He again stressed masks are not a “replacement” for the precautionary measures that the UN health agency introduced when mitigating the response to COVID-19 pandemic. According to WHO chief, masks are only beneficial when they are a part of the comprehensive approach in the battle against the novel coronavirus. He concluded his address on masks by saying that the “cornerstone” of the response by all countries should be “find, isolate, test, and care for every case, and to trace and quarantine every contact”.

WHO chief, “I cannot say this clearly enough, masks alone will not protect you from COVID-19. Masks are not a replacement for physical distancing, hand hygiene and other public health measures. Masks are only of benefit as part of a comprehensive approach in the fight against COVID-19.”

