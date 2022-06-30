WHO Alerts Emergency Nature Of Monkeypox Disease Mandates Intense Response Efforts

In the wake of the monkeypox outbreak reported in several countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General stated on Wednesday that the emergency nature of the outbreak required strong response activities even though monkeypox is not currently regarded as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

“While the Emergency Committee did not advise that the monkeypox outbreak represents a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, they acknowledged the emergency nature of the event requiring intense response efforts,” citing WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO wrote on Twitter.

Tedros further highlighted, “They advised that I should reconvene them quickly based on the evolving situation, which I will do,” ANI reported.

Furthermore, DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that youngsters and pregnant women are at a greater risk of contracting the infection while voicing concerns over the virus's ongoing spread. According to the Director-General, quoted in a tweet by WHO, "I am concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the virus is establishing itself."

Monkeypox cases across the world

As per the WHO's most recent update, which was issued on Monday, 3,413 laboratory-confirmed Monkeypox illnesses and one death have been reported as of June 22 since January 1 from 50 countries and territories across five WHO regions. According to the WHO, 2,933 of the 3,413 cases with laboratory confirmation are in the European area. This accounts for around 86% of the total.

Besides this, Tedros added that since 2017, Nigeria has been dealing with an outbreak of monkeypox. The nation has recorded more instances this year, which might indicate that the number meets or surpasses earlier peaks. According to the WHO chief, the nations should follow the recommendations made by the WHO to support public health organisations.

WHO further tweeted that at this time, countries should strengthen surveillance by advancing testing, and they should manage the response using best practices. The WHO even noted, "WHO has published clinical guidance to assist public health agencies & on the frontlines”.

"Right now the action WHO would like to see:

1️⃣countries should increase surveillance by boost testing

In his remarks about R&D, DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that the organisation has been gathering experts through the R&D plan for epidemics to expedite research and development into testing, treatments, and vaccines for monkeypox and build a procedure for therapeutic development and deployment.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that it will begin reviewing data to see if a smallpox vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic may also be authorised for use against monkeypox.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the EU medicines authorities, the vaccine, sold as Jynneos in the United States but branded as Imvanex in Europe, had already received approval from American regulators for use against monkeypox.

