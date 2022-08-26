WHO Announces To Provide Medical Supplies Worth $4 Million To Crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The World Health Organization has committed to provide essential medical supplies worth $4 million (Rs 31,96,90,000) to Sri Lanka. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus promised this help in a congratulatory message to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his appointment as the country's President. Ghebreyesus said that he has asked the WHO Health Emergencies Programme to take action to meet the urgent health needs of people in the island nation, Daily News reported.

The announcement of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus comes at a time when Sri Lanka has been facing an economic crisis which has resulted in shortages of food, fuel and other essential services. In his congratulatory message to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that WHO recongises the economic crisis and effect of COVID-19 on the health system in Sri Lanka. Ghebreyesus stressed that WHO will "procure and deliver essential medical supplies" worth $4 million and said that the "procurement has already been initiated."

He stated that the time regarding the delivery will be announced by Sri Lanka's WHO office. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that WHO will monitor the health risks to the people as well as operation and resilience of Sri Lanka's health system. He assured Sri Lanka that WHO will provide technical help to bolster the health services at provincial level. He underscored that WHO will continue to work in cooperation with Sri Lanka to promote health and ensure the safety of the world.

Sri Lanka holds first round of meeting with IMF

Meanwhile, the preliminary round of talks between the International Monetary Fund and Sri Lanka took place on Wednesday, August 24, to address the issue of economic crisis faced by the island nation Daily News reported. The delegation of IMF and Sri Lanka have decided to hold another round of discussion on Friday, August 26, to discuss the technical issues with the officials of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. The meeting was attended by Head of the IMF’s Negotiation Panel, Peter Breuer, Deputy Head Masahiro Nozaki, Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan, Permanent Representative of the IMF in Sri Lanka, and Chief of Staff to the Sri Lankan President Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the Sri Lankan President Saman Ekanayake, Central Bank Governor Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe and several other officials. Central Bank Governor Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe said that the talks between IMF and Sri Lanka focused on restructuring debt and finalizing the bailout package for island nation.

Image: AP