WHO Asks All Nations To Report Any Serious Cases Of AEFIs To Global Surveillance Database

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised all countries to carefully monitor the administration of AstraZeneca vaccine after European countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Iceland suspended the use of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. The European countries decided to pause the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after a number of reports of blood clots.

The European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses that came from a particular batch. The EMA (European Medicines Agency) said that batch ABV5300 had been delivered to 17 EU countries, comprising 1 million doses of the vaccine.

Interestingly, the European countries have 'temporarily suspended' the use of this particular batch of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Speaking on the adverse after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines late Thursday night, the WHO spokesperson said, "WHO encourages all countries to continue to carefully monitor for any adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) with any vaccine and to report any serious cases of AEFIs to the global AEFI surveillance database." READ | EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

As per the spokesperson, WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) reviews all the reports on the vaccines' safety.

"WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) systematically reviews any vaccine safety signals and concerns related to COVID-19 vaccine safety to advise WHO on any new safety signals or concerns related to COVID-19 vaccines," the spokesperson said.

AstraZeneca response to the suspension of vaccines

Oxford-AstraZeneca released an official statement on the suspension of its coronavirus vaccines by the European countries. It said, "Regulators have clear and stringent efficacy and safety standards for the approval of any new medicine, and that includes COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine is generally well-tolerated."

Apart from the reports of the adverse effect of the British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, another trouble it faces is the pressure to produce Coronavirus vaccines on a large scale. As per reports, AstraZeneca fell tens of millions of doses short in deliveries to the European Union.

As a result, Italy banned the export of 250,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Australia last week in an effort to protect its national supplies. France also indicated banning exports due to a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccines.