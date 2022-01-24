WHO Asserts Its Dangerous To Assume Omicron Will Be 'the Last Variant' Of COVID-19

As the Coronavirus continues to creep across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday warned that it is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant. "There're different scenarios for how the #COVID19 pandemic could play out, & how the acute phase could end – but it is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant, or that we're in the endgame [sic]," the WHO wrote on Twitter. It further noted that global conditions are still favourable for the emergence of new variants and that the world needs to address the conditions that are fueling the COVID19 pandemic in order to reverse its trajectory.

Earlier on Sunday, January 23, the WHO informed that Omicron will soon replace the Delta variant worldwide due to its ability to evade immunity. It was discovered that Omicron has a large growth advantage, higher secondary attack rates, and a higher observed reproduction number when compared to Delta variant, the UN health agency stated. Last week, a top WHO official asserted that it is impossible to eradicate the COVID-19 virus since such viruses never go away and subsequently become part of the ecosystem.

"There're different scenarios for how the #COVID19 pandemic could play out, & how the acute phase could end – 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗢𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁, or that we're in the endgame"-@DrTedros #EB150 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 24, 2022

WHO hopes to end public health emergency this year

However, he also stated that with a coordinated approach to fix inherent disparities, it is possible to end this year the public health emergency triggered by COVID-19. Speaking at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Michael Ryan, WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director, stressed the need to ensure a really low level of disease incidence with the maximum vaccination of the entire population across the globe. "That will be the end of the public health emergency in my view and that would be an end to this pandemic," Ryan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Omicron becomes dominant in many countries

The deadly virus, which was initially discovered in China's Wuhan in late 2019, has so far resulted in over 33 crore confirmed cases and more than 55.5 lakh deaths worldwide. Notably, the World Health Organization designated B.1.1.529 as a 'Variant of Concern' on November 26, 2021, and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. Since then, it has already become dominant in many countries across the world.

Image: AP/Pixabay