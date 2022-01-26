WHO Board Nominates Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus For May Re-election

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been nominated via a procedural vote to run for re-election for the position of the director-general at the global health agency, WHO has informed in a press document. The nomination was made at the agency’s 150th session of the Executive Board scheduled to be held from January 24 to January 29, 2022. At least 34 technically qualified members, who have been elected for a three-year term at WHO, held the nominations for the next WHO’s chief technical and administrative officer.

Appointment of WHO chief at 75th World Health Assembly in May 2022

The appointment of the upcoming WHO Director-General will take place at the 75th World Health Assembly in May 2022. The process began after the WHO Secretariat circulated a letter inviting the agency’s members to submit proposals for suitable candidates for the Director-General position. The deadline to submit the proposal was 23 September 2021. The decision was made through October last year, and following an initial screening, the WHO Board interviewed the proposed candidates, which included Dr. Tedros. The global health body will hold a secret ballot on the nomination and will submit the result to the Seventy-fifth World Health Assembly in May 2022 to appoint the WHO chief.

“A Director-General can be re-appointed once,” stated WHO, adding that the incumbent Director-General is eligible for a second term of five years. There are chances that Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will run for a second five-year term as the head of the agency. The 56-year-old made history after he became the first African to be elected to the WHO’s top post and during his tenure has dealt with the major health emergencies including the Ebola that exploded in the war zone in the northeastern of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus global pandemic. Many at the WHO believe that Dr. Tedros should be able to secure a second term.

“He’s not invulnerable by any means, but I think he’s in a pretty strong position, even with the problems he’s encountered in the first 3 1/2 years,” Stephen Morrison, director of the global health policy center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies told Stat news.

Ethiopia objects to Tedros reelection

The government of Ethiopia had earlier boycotted the re-election of Tedros as it dispatched a letter to the WHO, accusing their director-general of “misconduct". Ethiopian government-directed angst at WHO and stated that it will not support the re-election of their citizen Dr. Tedros for the second term as director-general of the WHO for his blatant criticism of Ethiopian war, humanitarian crisis, and his support for proscribed Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Tigrayan rebels forces. Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Dr Tedros, a one-time former foreign minister of Ethiopia, “threatens the organizational integrity of the WHO because he has taken sides with a proscribed group in his native country."