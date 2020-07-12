WHO Calls For Aggressive Measures As Nations Reimpose Lockdown After Surge In COVID Cases

The World Health Organisation has urged countries not to let their guard down and increase efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic as a fresh surge in cases force some countries to go back under a lockdown or reimpose fresh restrictions. According to the John Hopkin Coronavirus resource centre, COVID-19 has infected 12.5 million people worldwide with the global death toll over 561,865.

Countries must take aggressive action against COVID-19

According to reports, countries like Uzbekistan have reimposed coronavirus restrictions and Hong Kong has decided to close down schools after a steep rise in new cases. The WHO is urging countries to take aggressive and proactive action against the virus so as to contain its spread.

Recently the WHO talked about how it is very much possible to get the virus under control irrespective of the intensity of the outbreak. In order to solidify his point the UN health agency’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus used examples of countries like Italy, Spain, South Korea and Vietnam and even mentioned Mumbai's Dharavi as a shining example of how to get the coronavirus outbreak under control even in densely populated areas.

US pulls out of WHO

The disagreement between US authorities and WHO finally came to a conclusion after the Trump administration formally withdrew United States from the global health body. This move by the Trump administration comes at a time when the United States is considered by many the epicentre of the pandemic with the highest number of reported cases in the world. According to the John Hopkin Coronavirus resource centre, the US has reported 3,215,861 cases and 134,430 virus-related deaths.

Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the World Health Organisation of covering for China and its handling of the virus. According to reports, the US’ letter of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to UN secretary-general António Guterres, triggering a one-year withdrawal timeline.

