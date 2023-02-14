WHO Calls Turkey Earthquake Worst Natural Disaster In A Century; 'Grief Profound'

Rescue workers in Turkey have rescued a 26-year-old woman who was stuck under the rubble for 201 hours. Such rescue stories of are like the lamp of light in a dark room of sorrow that the region is going through.The death toll has crossed 30,000. Numerous people have lost their loved ones, some have lost their parents, some their wives, some their husbands, and some their children. WHO has said that the Turkey earthquake is Europe's worst natural disaster in a century. During a press conference today, Hans Kluge, the regional director of WHO Europe said, "Your suffering is immense. Your grief profound. WHO stands with you in your hour of need – and always."

We – working with many partners – are supporting the massive humanitarian response to save lives, treat the injured, and crucially, help get the health system – particularly primary health care – back up and running, however daunting that seems at the present moment.@hans_kluge — WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) February 14, 2023

"We have, at the same time, been witnessing miraculous rescue efforts by teams of heroic Turkish responders working around the clock, in a desperate race against time. We are inspired by them and draw strength from their efforts," he added. "We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European Region for a century. We are still learning about its magnitude. Its true cost is not known yet," he said.

Kluge spoke about the successfull rescue of Miray, a young girl living in Adiyaman, who had been stuck under the rubble for 178 hours. WHO assesses that 26 million people need assistance, as a result of the devastating earthquakes. Poor construction quality in Turkey has come into light. WHO has said "there are also growing concerns over emerging health issues linked to the cold weather, hygiene and sanitation, and the spread of infectious diseases - with vulnerable people especially at risk".

Why is the region prone to earthquakes?

Turkey is located in a seismically active region known as the Alpine-Himalayan Belt, which is prone to earthquakes due to the collision of the Eurasian and African tectonic plates. This results in a lot of tectonic activity and deformation, which causes stress to build up in the earth's crust, and earthquakes can occur when the stress is released suddenly.

Additionally, Turkey sits on top of several major faults, including the North Anatolian Fault and the East Anatolian Fault, which are capable of producing large earthquakes. These faults are part of a larger system of faults that run through the region, making it particularly susceptible to earthquakes.

Further, many of Turkey's cities and towns are built on soft soils, which can amplify the shaking from an earthquake and lead to more damage. The country also has a history of poor building construction practices, particularly in older structures, which can increase the risk of collapse and further contribute to earthquake vulnerability.

Given all these factors, Turkey has experienced some of the most destructive earthquakes in history, including the 1999 Izmit earthquake and the 2011 Van earthquake, among others.