WHO Chief Calls On Countries To Take 'rational' Measures In Battling Omicron Variant

As cases of a new variant of COVID-19 Omicron continue to emerge, the international community has started reinstating restrictions to control the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization has taken note of the decision taken by governments and urged countries to take “rational” measures in tackling the new strain of COVID-19. Addressing a press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the countries to take “rational and proportional” steps as per Initial Health Regulations.

“We call on all Member States to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures, in keeping with the International Health Regulations,” said WHO chief in his remarks.

Ensure vaccination of high-risk and vulnerable people: WHO Chief

In his remarks, the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Botswana and South Africa for early detection of the variant. The WHO chief also raised concern as these countries have been penalised by others. He highlighted that he understood the concern of countries in controlling the COVID-19 virus from spreading in their country, however, added that some of the countries have started introducing “blunt, blanket measures” without any evidence. He urged the countries to ensure that high-risk and vulnerable people in all countries receive both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

“I am equally concerned that several Member States are introducing blunt, blanket measures that are not evidence-based or effective on their own, and which will only worsen inequities,” WHO chief said in his remarks.

Omicron variant

The new mutated variant of COVID-19, Omicron, is reportedly more transmissible and has reignited COVID-19 concerns worldwide. As global continue to emerge about the new strain, governments have started closing borders and reinstating restrictions in the country.

The cases of new variant Omicron have been reported in countries like the United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Israel, Canada, the Netherlands, Spain, according to ANI. After the cases emerged in some of the countries across the world, the United States, Morocco, Austria, Morocco, the Philippines, Israel and Spain have imposed travel restrictions. Furthermore, Canada has banned the entry of people who have travelled to South Africa in the last 14 days.

