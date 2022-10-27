WHO Chief Dances With Colleagues On BTS Tune During Long Meeting To 'stay Healthy' | Watch

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday was seen shaking legs to the popular Korean boyband BTS’s soundtrack Permission to Dance.

"Physical exercise during long meetings is important," Tedros wrote on his official handle, sharing the footage where he, and the other members of the WHO, were seen grooving to the BTS tune. "Thank you to the WHO colleagues for motivating us to stretch our bodies at the Regional Committee," the WHO chief further added.

The groovy dance apparently took place at the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Western Pacific which was being hosted in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

"As BTS says – we don’t need permission to dance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!” wrote WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says - we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what - be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy! pic.twitter.com/9YO2PS6glR — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 26, 2022

'Adorable, Dr Tedros!'

As the WHO chief shared the footage of the dance, several Twitter users poured in reaction. "Excellent clip Dr. Tedro's permission to dance and move should be a standard meeting item for any meeting taking place moving forward," one wrote.

"Happiness, mental and physical health," another said. "Adorable, Dr Tedros! Keep moving," meanwhile the third wrote. K-Pop boy band BTS also earlier had the opportunity to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where they performed as well as delivered an address.

BTS accompanied the South Korean President, Moon Jae-in to the General Assembly and band members Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V impressed the fans with their performance on the same chart-topping number, Permission to Dance.

Band members donned black and white suits and ties and showed off their synchronized choreography to the much-loved foot-tapping number. The group's performance had the BTS ARMY going gaga over the group in the live comments section of the stream of the United Nations General Assembly. Permission to Dance is one of the much-loved songs by the group and it crossed over 177 million views on YouTube. Permission to Dance is BTS’s fifth song to hit No.1 on the Hot 100 after Dynamite, Savage Love with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, Life Goes On, and Butter.

@setiogi have you seen this? Looks like a fun way to get the blood circulating 🙂 — Wise Maman ☮️ (@change698) October 27, 2022

Happy to see the boss @DrTedros, colleagues & ministers of health stayed active during @WHOWPRO #RCM73 meeting in Manila🇵🇭 with @BTS_twt #PermissionToDance!



🎶“Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah…

'Cause we don't need permission to dance”🎶



💜💜💜💜💜💜💜#BTS https://t.co/VmgSUwWsUE — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) October 26, 2022

Thank you for appreciating our BTS and inculcating BTS’s empowering message with your awesome colleagues! Yaaah! BTS 🫰🏼💜#BTS pic.twitter.com/rzim7jeD7H — EncyclopediaVi * BTS ARMY ⁷ #APOBANGPO (@VioletL_Phoenix) October 27, 2022

Love it 😊

You’re real smooth with your moves 🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/GuWmyuN6t2 — ዘመነምስቅልቅል (@DrJ15817521) October 26, 2022

Excellent clip @DrTedros @WHOWPRO @BTS_twt ‘permission to dance and move’ should be a standard meeting item for any meeting taking place moving forward 🏃🏾 — Tahir Bockarie, PhD (@Tai_Bock) October 27, 2022

Adorable, Dr Tedros! Keep moving! — Dr Elizabeth Saenz (@DrEliSaenz) October 26, 2022