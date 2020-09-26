WHO Chief Dismisses Claims On The Origin Of COVID, Says 'the Virus Has Happened Naturally'

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom on Saturday dismissed claims surrounding the origins of the novel Coronavirus, saying that the virus happened 'naturally.' Dr Tedros Adhanom in the press brief also stated that if there is a change in the opinion on the origins of the virus, it should be arrived at 'scientifically'.

“The virus has happened naturally. These are all the publications we know, and if there is anything that will change this, it should come through the proper scientific process,” said Tedros Adhanom.

Dr Tedros' statement comes shortly after a Chinese scientist in exile vowed to publish proof backing her allegations saying that the virus is not from nature, adding that it has been created in a Wuhan lab. The Chinese virologist also claimed that the Chinese government and the WHO knew about the human-to-human transmission much before they made it public alleging that they had a fair idea of how badly it could affect the world if not contained.

“The virus has happened naturally. These are all the publications we know, and if there is anything that will change this, it should come through the proper scientific process,” @DrTedros said in response to an India reporter’s claim that “#COVID19 came from China” on Friday. pic.twitter.com/oAbM5gdNk9 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 26, 2020

Read: Netherlands: We Must Support WHO To Fight Pandemic

Read: 'WHO Backed China For Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines As Early As In June'

'Virus is not from nature; created in lab'

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist who had fled to the United States fearing persecution by Chinese authorities has claimed that the COVID-19 virus was created at Wuhan lab and is not natural. In an interview on September 11, Li-Meng said that she has evidence to support her claim that the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan.

Li-Meng said that the genome sequence of COVID-19 looks like a human fingerprint. Li-Meng added that based on this one can identify that the virus is not from nature. "I use this evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it," Li-Meng said during the interview.

Li-Meng had last month appeared in another television interview, where she had fired allegation on the World Health Organisation (WHO) for creating a "smokescreen" about the origin of the virus.

Read: Twitter Suspends Account Of Chinese Virologist Who Claimed COVID-19 Was 'man-made'

Read: Chinese Virologist Claims COVID-19 Originated From Wuhan Lab, Offers Evidence