WHO Chief Lauds PM Modi For Achieving Vaccine Equity Targets As India Cross 100 Cr Doses

As India on Thursday, 21 October, scripted history by crossing 100 crore vaccinations, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated PM Narendra Modi, scientists, health workers and people of India for the landmark achievement. As of date, India has administered 1,00,06,44,700 doses of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses. While taking to Twitter, Tedros congratulated the nation and PM Modi for the efforts to protect the vulnerable population from the deadly virus and achieve vaccine equity targets.

Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets.https://t.co/ngVFOszcmE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2021

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. On Thursday, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses. Now, a total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal.

‘India scripts history’

Lauding India for scripting history, PM Modi congratulated the nation for crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Thanking the doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat, he bowed down to the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. As the nation clocked a billion vaccine doses, PM Modi, along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, also visited Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Speaking about the road ahead, Mandaviya said, "After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19.”

As per CoWIN portal, 75% of all adults have received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent have been administered both doses. Topping the list of highest doses are Uttar Pradesh (12,08,84,032), Maharashtra (9,23,34,244), West Bengal (6,82,34,821), Gujarat (6,73,60,662) and Madhya Pradesh (6,67,91,915). On the other hand, states like Sikkim and Jharkhand have fallen behind in the vaccination drive.

(Image: PTI/AP)