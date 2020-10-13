WHO Chief Rules Out Herd Immunity Strategy For COVID Response; Says 'It’s Not An Option'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has ruled out herd immunity strategy as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it scientifically and ethically problematic. Speaking at a media briefing of October 12, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the concept of herd immunity is used for vaccination and not for exposing people to the deadly virus.

The top WHO official stated that herd immunity has never in the history of public health been used as a strategy for responding to a virus outbreak. Elaborating on the issues surrounding herd immunity, Dr Ghebreyesus said that there is not enough information about immunity, adding that they don’t know the longevity and strength of the immune response developed within the few weeks in people infected with the virus.

“We have some clues, but we don’t have the complete picture. There have also been some examples of people infected with COVID-19 being infected for a second time,” he added.

'Simply unethical'

The WHO chief further explained that a vast majority of people in most countries remain susceptible to this virus and letting the virus circulate unchecked would mean unnecessary infections, suffering and death. He stressed that though older people and those with underlying conditions are most at risk, people of all ages have died.

“Allowing a dangerous virus that we don’t fully understand to run free is simply unethical. It’s not an option,” said Dr Ghebreyesus.

On September 14, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) released a report titled ‘A World in Disorder’, providing a harsh assessment of the global COVID-19 response. The report warned that the world cannot afford to be unprepared for the next pandemic and called for five urgent actions to be taken to bring order out of the “catastrophe and chaos currently facing the world”. The WHO chief highlighted the “recurring pattern” of funds announced at the peak of virus outbreaks but those funds don’t remain available to prevent future outbreaks.

