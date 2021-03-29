WHO Chief Says 'all Hypotheses Open' After Experts Submit Report On COVID Origin

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that all hypotheses regarding the origin of COVID-19 disease are on the table and further study is needed. The UN health agency chief was asked about the report on COVID-19 origins, to which he said, “all hypotheses are open and warrant further studies”. A team of international experts had visited Wuhan in January to examine the possible source of animal-to-human transmission. The team has attached their findings in a report, which has been submitted to WHO over the past weekend.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom on Monday, at a media briefing, acknowledged that the team has submitted its report to the agency. He said the team will brief all 194 member states of WHO on Tuesday, following which the report will be published on the UN organization’s website. Tedros said he has seen the report and that all hypotheses remain open and require further study.

What to expect in the report?

Chinese health officials, who worked alongside their international counterparts to reach a conclusion on the origin of the virus, said last week that the disease may have gotten into humans via three possible ways. Chinese officials said both sides agreed that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely” as suggested earlier by some conspiracy theorists and the previous US administration. The report may argue three possible ways the virus could have transmitted to humans - via infected bats, through an intermediate mammal, or through frozen meat imports.

Last month, an Australian doctor, who was part of the international team, also said that the hypothesis of the virus leak from a lab in Wuhan is “extremely unlikely”. Dominic Dwyer wrote in a first-person account explaining why the origin of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19, is unlikely to be either the seafood market in the city or leakage from a lab. The international team visited the Wuhan virology lab to investigate the origin of the virus.

“We spoke to the scientists there. We heard that scientists’ blood samples, which are routinely taken and stored, were tested for signs they had been infected. No evidence of antibodies to the coronavirus was found. We looked at their biosecurity audits. No evidence,” Dwyer wrote.

(Image Credit: AP)