WHO Chief Hopes Coronavirus Pandemic Will Finish In Less Than 2 Years

On August 21, the World Health Organization said it hopes the world will be free of coronavirus pandemic in less than two years, faster than it took for Spanish flu (1918-1920). While speaking to reporters World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years” and it should be possible to curb the contagious virus faster than the deadly pandemic of 1918."

The WHO chief also acknowledged that “globalization, closeness, connectedness” has put the world at a disadvantage, which allowed contagious coronavirus to spread at lightning-fast speed, but on the other hand, we are at advantage because of better technology, he said. He also added, by using available technology and tools to the maximum, "we can have the vaccine and we can finish coronavirus pandemic shorter than 1918 Spanish flu."

World Health organization’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan noted that the 1918 pandemic hit the world in three distinct waves and that the second wave, which started during the fall of 1918, was the most devastating.

But he also said it didn't appear COVID-19 was following the same pattern. "This virus is not displaying a similar wave-like pattern. When the virus is not under control, it jumps straight back up," he said. Ryan said that while pandemic viruses often settle into a seasonal pattern, that didn't appear to be the case for the coronavirus.

India records highest single-day spike

With a record spike of 69,874 infections in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the recoveries surged to 22,22,577 pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 percent on August 22, according to the Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from agency)