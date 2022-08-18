WHO Chief Says 'cannot Pretend COVID Not Here'; Urges All To Take Preventive Measures

As fresh coronavirus cases and COVID-related deaths continue to be reported from across the world, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday, warned the world, saying "we need to use all the tools we have to protect ourselves and others because we cannot pretend that the coronavirus is not there.

"Learning to live with COVID-19 doesn't mean we pretend it's not there," the WHO chief said, adding, "It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves and others."

Ghebreyesus' remarks come at a time when COVID-related deaths have increased by 35% in just four weeks around the world.

"On COVID-19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35 per cent. In just the past week, over 30,000 people around the world have lost their lives due to COVID. This is completely unacceptable when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives," Dr Ghebreyesus said.

COVID-19: Rising death toll 'unacceptable', says WHO Chief

Dr Ghebreyesus further noted that people all across the world are now tired of the virus "but the virus is not tired of us".

"Out of other strains, Omicron continues to remain the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90 per cent of sequences shared in the last month," he informed. In a message to the world, the WHO chief said, "Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world have lost their lives to COVID-19. 15,000 a week is completely unacceptable when we have all the tools to prevent infections."

"None of us are helpless. Please get vaccinated if you're not, and get a booster (dose) if you need it. Wear a mask when you can't distance yourself from danger and try to avoid crowds, especially indoors," the WHO chief added.

Ghebreyesus asserted that there is a lot to talk about learning to live with this virus, but |we cannot live with 15000 deaths a week. We cannot live with a mountain of hospitalisations."

"We can't live with inequitable access to vaccines and other tools," the WHO chief said.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 5,896,680,368 COVID cases have been reported, taking the death toll to 6,436,519. The United States has accounted for the highest number of cases (over 9 crore cases), followed by India (around 4.4 crore cases).

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)