WHO Chief Says 'masks Alone Cannot Stop Pandemic' Amid COVID-19 Scare

Giving a perspective over the confusion regarding wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, World Health Organisation chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that communities that are unable to meet other standards of hygiene like cleaning hands and social distancing, “could consider using masks”. He added that certain steps required to stem the spread of coronavirus can be harder to achieve in communities that witness a shortage of water or where people live in cramped conditions.

According to WHO head, while the COVID-19 outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world, “there is no black or white answer and no silver bullet”. He even said that “masks along cannot stop the pandemic”, instead the governments should try to identify people with the virus and treat them in isolation.

Read - WHO Says 'world Is Short Of Six Million Nurses' As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Spike

As of April 7, the coronavirus has claimed over 5,370 lives and infected 51,608 in the UK. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 74,782 lives worldwide as of April 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,347,587 people. Out of the total infections, 286,453 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - WHO Chief Sends Best Wishes To British PM Boris Johnson

‘Lockdown is not enough’

Before WHO chief’s statement, another official from the United Nations health agency had said that in order to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, just lockdowns are “not enough”. This comes as the fatal virus has now spread to over 200 countries and the global infection count has crossed a million, which has prompted major cities to go under lockdown. The leaders have viewed social distancing as the most effective way to tackle the pandemic. However, Dr Mike Ryan said that countries should instead focus on “finding who is sick” and then “isolate them”.

In a televised interview with an international media outlet, Ryan has said, "The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up."

Read - WHO Slams 'racist' Calls For Africa To Be Vaccine Testing Ground

Read - Iranian Official Who Called Chinese COVID-19 Figures 'joke' Backtracks After Criticism

(With agency inputs)