WHO Chief Scientist Bats For Reopening Of Schools With 'COVID-appropriate' Measures

Although the threat of COVID-19 is still far from over, World Health Organization's chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan appealed in favour of the reopening of schools following all COVID protocols. "The impact on children's mental, physical and cognitive wellbeing will last a long time. School openings must be prioritized with distancing, masking, avoiding indoor singing and gatherings, hand hygiene and vaccination of all adults. @mhrdschools @DrYasminAHaque @NITIAayog @UNICEF," Dr Swaminathan tweeted. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, August 10, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation informed, "Greatest Impact of Covid-19 is the indirect effect on education by shutting down of schools around the world. 1.5 billion children were suddenly out of school and it affecting their education, says Dr Donald Bundy."

'Follow COVID-appropriate protocols for another six months'

However, cautioning people against lowering their guard against the deadly virus, Dr Swaminathan had earlier on Friday, August 6, urged them to strictly follow COVID-appropriate protocols for at least another six months.

"I know everybody is tired, everyone wants to meet their family, organise parties. But this is not the time to let down your guard. Let's be careful for another six months. By then, if the vaccination coverage is very high, then things should definitely start improving," said the global health body's chief scientist. She also said that there is no scientific evidence that the third wave of Coronavirus will target children.

Guidelines issued for parent participation in home-based learning

Earlier on June 19, the guidelines were released by the Union Ministry of Education for parent participation in home-based learning during school closure and beyond. Former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had said that "In this 'new normal' of the pandemic, considering parents' role as pivotal to children's growth and learning, these Guidelines aim to provide information on the 'why', 'what', and 'how-to' of participation and engagement in supporting children during the school closure, irrespective of their literacy levels. Home is the first school, and parents are the first teachers".

Emphasizing on the need for parents to create a safe and engaging environment and a positive learning environment, have realistic expectations from the child, take care of health and eat healthy, while at the same time having fun with children, these guidelines by the Education Ministry were meant not only for parents but also for caregivers, other family members,who are involved in promoting the welfare of children. It is worth mentioning here that a few states have resumed physical classes for students as COVID-19 cases decline, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab among others.

