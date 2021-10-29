WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus Warns Against COVID Surge; Hopes 'world Will Listen And Act'

Global cases of COVID are on a rise for the first time in two months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned despite most countries declaring their vaccination campaigns victorious. On Thursday, the global health body asserted that infection is particularly worse across the European continent, with Hungary and Czechia reporting more than 100% surge in the past three weeks. Last week alone, the cases across Europe rose by 18%, as per WHO data, taking the caseload to a total of 75,981,593. Notably, it also disclosed that the COVID surge only engulfed Europe as cases declined in rest of the world.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asserted that roughly 3 million new coronavirus cases were recorded in Europe through the last week (18-24 October). This marked a dramatic 4% increase from the past seven days (October 11-17). While coronavirus cases fell in other regions (4%), caseload increased by 7% across the European states.

“The global number of reported cases and deaths from Covid-19 is now increasing for the first time in two months, driven by an ongoing rise in Europe that outweighs declines in other regions,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reproters. “It’s another reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” it added.

"#COVID19 has destroyed lives and livelihoods, impacted our politics and the economy. It has shown that health is central, and should not be treated as a cost, but as an investment.

I hope the 🌍 will listen and act!"-@DrTedros https://t.co/Fqeg6KjbHV pic.twitter.com/B9gaYZP0t0 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 28, 2021

Vaccine nationalism?

Last week, the WHO said that the coronavirus pandemic will go on for a year longer than it needs to because poor countries are not getting the vaccines they need. A senior WHO leader Dr Bruce Aylward reckoned that with the current vaccination rate, "pandemic could easily drag on into 2022". The WHO has repeatedly slandered vaccine nationalism and jab stacking by rich nations. Last year, it launched COVAX Programme to make coronavirus vaccines more accessible to those in need.

"I can tell you we're not on track. We really need to speed it up or you know what? This pandemic is going to go on for a year longer than it needs to,” the WHO expert told reporters as per BBC.

While countries like Israel and America have also launched a third booster shot for their populations, many underdeveloped, developing and conflict-hit countries are still suffering from vaccine shortage. As per a report by BBC, only 5% of Africa has been immunised against the lethal respiratory infection as compared to nearly 40% on other continents.

