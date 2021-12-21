WHO Chief Urges Delaying Holidays Amid Omicron Surge, Says 'Better Than A Life Cancelled'

As the Omicron strain spreads over the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked people to cancel out some of their holiday and festive plans to safeguard public health. The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Monday that there is currently "consistent evidence" in which it shows the 'highly mutated’ COVID-19 variant is overtaking Delta, as the disease continues to be responsible for about 50,000 fatalities globally every week, as per a UN report.

People who have already been inoculated or recovered from the virus are also more likely to become infected or reinfected, Ghebreyesus told media at WHO Headquarters in Geneva. The WHO chief went on to say that higher social mixing over the Christmas season will contribute to a rise in cases without any doubt and will further overburden healthcare systems, and more fatalities in many nations.

'An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled': Dr Tedros

Ghebreyesus claimed that postponing or cancelling activities was the right thing to do and said, "An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled. It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later,” as per the UN report. Further, he urged leaders and individuals to undertake hard decisions which are required to safeguard oneself and others.

According to the UN report, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of almost 3.3 million people this year, much higher than HIV, malaria, and TB combined in 2020. Currently, Africa has been facing a sharp wave of infections, mostly driven by the Omicron strain. Pointing at the condition in Africa, Tedros informed the media that just a month earlier, Africa was reporting its lowest number of instances in 18 months, while, so far this week it recorded the fourth-highest number of instances in a single week.

Further, emphasising the fact in order to end the pandemic by next year, Dr Tedros said that inequality among the nations must be ended and must ensure 70% of the population of every country will be vaccinated by the middle of 2022. Tedros also stated, adding that in order to avoid a repeat calamity, all nations must invest in robust health systems based on primary care, with universal health coverage as an objective.

In addition to this, to avert spreading the new variant, France and Germany, have tightened Covid regulations and imposed travel restrictions. During the Christmas season, the Netherlands has also imposed a rigorous lockdown. Further, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Monday that the government needed to "reserve the possibility" of enacting additional measures, but he did not announce any new limits. While, the White House stated that President Joe Biden has no intention of "locking the country down," as per BBC.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)