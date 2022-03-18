WHO Chief Urges World To 'not Lose Sight Of Many Other Crises' Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Thursday that even though the Russia-Ukraine war has remained the center of the world's attention, people must not lose focus of several other crises that are making people suffer. Briefing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Tedros remarked, “Although Ukraine is rightly the focus of the world's attention, I urge you, not to lose sight of the many other crises in which people are suffering," as per an official statement.

Apart from the crisis in Ukraine, the WHO Director-General spoke about emerging and continuing humanitarian disasters in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria, and Yemen. Tedros highlighted that over half of Afghanistan's population is in need, and there is significant starvation and a measles outbreak, among other issues.

83% of the Ethiopian population is food insecure

In Ethiopia, Tedros said, “the blockade of 6 million people in Tigray for almost 500 days has created a catastrophic food and health crisis.” Taking to Twitter, he further added that nearly 83% of the population is food insecure, with no fuel, cash or communication.

In #Ethiopia, 6 million people in #Tigray have been under blockade by Ethiopian & Eritrean forces for almost 500 days. 83% of the population is food insecure. There is almost no fuel, cash or communications. The situation is catastrophic. People are dying.pic.twitter.com/NGMXb0b1O1 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 16, 2022

Talking about the Syrian Arab Republic, the WHO chief revealed that over 12 million people, of which half of them are children, require proper medical help. In Yemen, over 20 million people, or nearly two-thirds of the nation's population, are believed to be in need of medical support, he added.

In addition to this, Tedros has encouraged the UNSC to help Ukraine achieve a ceasefire, noting that a protracted war is no one's best interest.

The life-saving medicine we need right now is peace. I urge the @UN Security Council to:

1️⃣ Work for an immediate ceasefire in #Ukraine

2️⃣ Fully fund humanitarian needs

3️⃣ Not to lose sight of the crises in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen, where people are also suffering — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 17, 2022

Referring to the condition of Ukraine, Tedros urged all donors and contributors to help them meet the enormous humanitarian situation in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, which are growing by the day. He further thanked the donors who have front-loaded WHO's Contingency Fund for Emergencies, providing more than US$10 million to handle emergency health needs in the war-torn nation.

Russian invasion wreaking havoc on Ukrainians

During his speech at the UNSC, the WHO chief said that the conflict in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on the health of the Ukrainian people, with ramifications that will last for years or decades. Following massive infrastructure loss, health institutions, health services and availability to essential necessities have been severely disrupted. He asserted, “In any conflict, attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law,” as per an official statement.

Meanwhile, following the request by six nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Albania, Ireland, as well as Norway, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

