WHO Chief Warns Of Virus 'we Simply Cannot Contain'; Urges World To Unite Against Pandemic

A new virus may emerge "at some point" that cannot simply be contained, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a meeting of the G20 health and finance ministers on Friday. He urged world leaders to unite against the pandemic and called for global vaccine equity along with a strengthened finance system.

"It’s a biological certainty that at some point, another virus will emerge that we simply can’t contain. We can take the steps now to prepare for that virus, to detect it and to respond rapidly when it arrives," the WHO chief said.

During his keynote speech on October 29, Dr Ghebreyesus mentioned the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases since the second wave fueled by the Delta variant of the virus. "Driven by the Delta variant, cases and deaths are once again rising globally, including in many of your own countries," Dr Ghebreyesus said, WHO informed in a statement. He also asserted that the fear of transmission shall remain even though the countries continue to reach colossal records of vaccinating citizens against the COVID-19 party. "Although vaccines save lives, they do not stop transmission, which is why every country must continue to use every tool, including tailored public health and social measures, in combination with tests, treatments, and vaccines," he said.

Dr Ghebreyesus' comments mirrored the concerns he raised during late May at a 74th annual general health assembly of WHO. He had warned the international community of "another virus" with the potential to be "more transmissible."

"We all know that one of the greatest drivers of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the lack of international solidarity and sharing: sharing data, sharing information, sharing pathogens, sharing resources, sharing technology," he had said.

WHO chief calls for generous pledges to donate vaccines

Calling for high-level governance and establishment of a financing board, Dr Ghebreyesus on Friday asserted that the steps are deemed mandatory "to allow free cross-border flow of finished vaccines and raw materials, and to facilitate sharing of know-how, technology, licenses and IP." He also urged countries with 40% complete vaccination to swap vaccine delivery schedules with COVAX and directed manufacturers to prioritise and fulfil their contracts with COVAX and AVAT as a matter of urgency.

"Even as we fight to end this pandemic, we must learn the lessons it is teaching us and prepare for the next one," Dr Tedros said during his address.

Noting the wide gap between the vaccination rates between Africa and the global population, which is in the ratio of 6:36, as per the WHO Chief. Dr Ghebreyesis also urged "countries that have made generous pledges to donate vaccines to fulfil those pledges urgently."

Further talking about the WHO target of achieving 40% complete vaccination of the global population, Dr Ghebreyesus mentioned, citing Gordon Brown, "To achieve our 40% target, we need an additional 550 million doses" more than half of which is "sitting unused" in large economies.

