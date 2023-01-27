WHO Committee Set To Decide Public Health Emergency Status Of COVID-19 In Today's Meeting

The World Health Organisation is set to evaluate if the coronavirus still fits into the category of a health emergency, now that it has been about three years since the first outbreak. According to the American news outlet Quartz, the WHO’s International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee will be gathering for a meeting on Friday to discuss if the COVID-19 outbreak can still be considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), an emergency that the agency perceives at being on the highest risk level.

The meeting will be the 14th of its kind since the WHO first identified the outbreak of the virus in January of 2020. At Friday’s meeting, the big decision will be made by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has so far sought and considered the advice of his committee members throughout the course of the pandemic.

“While I will not preempt the advice of the emergency committee, I remain very concerned by the situation in many countries and the rising number of deaths,” he said at a press conference, referring to a surge in COVID-19 cases in China. At the meeting, the committee will make the decision by carefully evaluating the parameters of a PHEIC, such as whether the outbreak is “serious, sudden, unusual, or unexpected.” The decision will be announced to the public on January 30.

Coronavirus' grip tightens in China

While the coronavirus continues to be a cause for concern, it has gotten manageable to tackle for the most part, with the prevalence of rapid testing, treatments, vaccines, and booster shots. However, the virus continues to wreak havoc in China ever since the Asian nation dismantled its zero-COVID policy.

Despite skyrocketing deaths, overflowing hospitals, and overworked medical personnel, the country has attempted to remain tight-lipped about its true coronavirus figures. The WHO has also expressed skepticism over it, with one official criticizing China for not “giving an accurate picture of the situation there and it under-represents the number of hospitalization and deaths from the disease,” WHO Emergencies Director Mike Rayan told the Hong Kong Post.