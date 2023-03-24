Today is World Tuberculosis Day and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for intensified action against Tuberculosis in South East Asia. The region bears the highest burden of tuberculosis on the earth. Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, who serves as WHO's regional director for South East Asia, said that countries need to strengthen high level investments.

"Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has not just stalled but reversed years of progress towards the End TB milestones. In 2021, the estimated burden of new and relapse TB cases globally was 10.6 million, an increase of half a million compared to 2020. Mortality from TB and TB-HIV coinfection stood at 1.6 million, an increase of around 200 000 from pre-COVID-19 levels," reads a press release from the organisation.

What are the steps WHO is recommending?

"In 2021, the region accounted for more than 45% of global TB incidence and more than half of global TB deaths. Throughout the COVID-19 response, the region prioritised maintaining essential health services, including for TB, however in 2020 notified 2.6 million new and relapse TB cases, a 24% reduction from 2019. In 2021, the region achieved a partial recovery, reporting 3 million new and relapsed cases, still 12% fewer than in 2019," it adds. WHO has recommended four steps -

1.) Strengthening high-level leadership, engagement and advocacy to increase investments to end TB.

2.) Accelerating uptake of new WHO recommendations and innovations.

3.) Adequately – and aggressively – addressing the social and economic determinants of TB, which are a major, ongoing challenge.

4.) Improving multisectoral collaboration.

What causes TB?

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria typically attack the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body such as the kidneys, spine, or brain.

Transmission:

TB is primarily transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and another person inhales the bacteria. The bacteria can also spread through close contact with an infected person, such as sharing utensils, kissing, or intimate contact. However, TB is not easily transmitted by casual contact or touching objects like doorknobs or clothing.

Risk Factors:

While anyone can contract TB, certain factors increase the risk of developing the disease. These include:

Weakened immune system: People with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS, diabetes, or on chemotherapy, are more susceptible to TB.

Close contact with an infected person: Spending time with someone who has active TB increases the risk of contracting the disease.

Poor living conditions: Crowded living conditions, poor ventilation, and inadequate healthcare facilities can all contribute to the spread of TB.

Age: TB is more common in older adults, particularly those over the age of 65.

Malnutrition: Poor nutrition can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of contracting TB.

Smoking: Smoking damages the lungs and increases the risk of developing TB.