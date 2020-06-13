WHO Concerned With Surge In Coronavirus Cases As Several Countries Lift Lockdowns

In a press briefing streamed online, WHO on June 12 said that they are "concerned that some countries are having difficulties in exiting the so-called lockdowns as they're seeing increases of cases again”. The executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, Dr. Mike Ryan, said that while many countries were able to “flatten the curve and come out of the lockdown”, most countries in the world were “very much in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic’s first wave”.

We have to find the balance of controlling this virus against the damage economically and socially of controlling this virus: This is a difficult dilemma, executive director Ryan said at the briefing that live-streamed online.

There must be an alternative to lockdown because, in the absence of lockdown, the virus will tend to spread again. So, the question is, what have you got to replace lockdown with? WHO's executive director interrogated.

Earlier, most countries across the world scrambled to lift lockdown under pressure due to a historic downturn on the businesses that pushed millions to the brink of unemployment and put the economy in shackles. Many countries, like Japan and Italy, entered a recession. Amid the onslaught of soaring deaths and rising case toll, several developing nations in the Asian continent had also taken drastic measures to lift restrictions in order to mend the shredded economy.

Focus on 'strong public health system'

Speaking in context to the implications of the ease of measure amid the ongoing pandemic, WHO pointed out saying that countries must focus on “strong public health system, testing and tracking cases, and educating the population” while simultaneously easing the confinement measures. It's very easy for me to sit here and say that that is difficult to achieve in any circumstance,” executive director Ryan said. “But it is the only way to sustain the next number of months while we wait for other interventions”. “And again”, he added, “we have to say that we really hope we have an effective vaccine in time, but there are no guarantees. We have to learn to live with the virus,” he stressed, warning the nations about a lack of systematic approach.

