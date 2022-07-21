WHO Confirms Nearly 14,000 Cases Of Monkeypox Worldwide & 5 Deaths In Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday confirmed nearly 14,000 cases of Monkeypox worldwide, with 5 deaths reported in Africa so far. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that more than 70 countries and territories have confirmed the growing threat of Monkeypox. He further assured that the organisation will keep doing everything it can to help nations stop the spread of the disease and save lives.

"Tomorrow, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee will reconvene to review the latest data, and to consider whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern," Tedros said. "Regardless of the committee's recommendation, WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives," he added. The WHO chief further assured that the WHO will work to supply vaccines to low-income countries as the vaccines global outreach and diagnostics is not equitable at present.

Earlier, on July 1, the WHO had demanded "urgent action" in order to stop the virus from spreading further throughout Europe. The region has seen a threefold increase in cases in the past two weeks, according to the UN health agency, which asked countries to take greater precautions to stop the hitherto uncommon disease from spreading throughout the continent.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge Kluge had said, "Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease," reported AP

WHO guidelines for men

In June, the World Health Organization stated that although the spreading of monkeypox cases is increasing in nations, a global health emergency cannot be proclaimed. Despite this, WHO emphasised the "emergency nature" of the disease and stated that containing its growth calls for an "intense" response.

It is pertinent to mention that the majority of instances have been found in homosexual men, as per the data given to the WHO, which indicates that 99% of cases have been found in men. Symptoms including rash, fever, exhaustion, muscular pains, vomiting, and chills were most frequently mentioned.

Earlier this week, as men are at high risk of monkeypox infection, the WHO updated its guidelines for them, while urging MSM to be aware of monkeypox symptoms which can be developed within 21 days of contact with an infected person. It added that MSM should self-isolate till they get test results.

India issues advisory for international passengers

After India confirmed its first case of Monkeypox, the Center released a series of guidelines for managing the disease in line with international passengers who are more prone to spread the disease in the nation. In its advisory, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asked passengers to remain alert and seek help if symptoms are seen.

As per the advisory, while international passengers have been directed to avoid close contact with sick people, dead or wild animals among others, in other instructions, they have also been asked to refrain from eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or from using products derived from wild animals from Africa.

Also, passengers have been instructed to avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people including their clothing, bedding, or materials used in a health setting or that came in contact with infected animals.



