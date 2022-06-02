WHO Confirms Over 550 Cases Of Monkeypox In 30 Non-endemic Countries

World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that at least 30 non-endemic countries have registered over 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox. During a briefing from WHO’s Geneva headquarters on Wednesday, Ghebreyesus said, “Investigations are ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time.”

“But all of us must work hard to fight stigma, which is not just wrong, it could also prevent infected individuals from seeking care, making it harder to stop transmission,” warned the WHO chief as most monkeypox cases are confirmed among sexual encounters between men. Tedros also called on nations to widen their surveillance of the broader community.

The WHO head said that any individual is at the risk of contracting the rare disease if they come in close physical contact with an infected person. He further underscored that since the situation is evolving, the United Nations (UN) health agency is expecting more cases to be detected. He also said, “It’s important to remember that generally, monkeypox symptoms resolve on their own, but can be severe in some cases.”

Monkeypox 'unlikely' to become another pandemic: WHO

The WHO on Monday said that it was not concerned about the spread of monkeypox outside the African nations where it is typically found could develop as a global pandemic. Ever since the UK reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on May 7 to the United Nations (UN) health agency, nearly 400 suspected and confirmed cases have been reported to the WHO in nearly two dozen countries.

While the WHO has voiced concerns over the “unusual situation”, the health agency reiterated on Monday that there was no reason to panic over the spread of the monkeypox virus. It is to note here that the pathogen, which has caused one death in Nigeria in May, usually spreads through close contact and mostly does not develop into severe disease.

When WHO’s top monkeypox expert Rosamund Lewis was asked during an epidemiological briefing whether the monkeypox virus, which is endemic in western and central African nations, will trigger another pandemic, she said “we don’t know”.

But Lewis went on to say, “we don’t think so” and added, “At the moment, we are not concerned about a global pandemic.” However, WHO’s top monkeypox expert averred that it was essential for authorities to take swift steps to rein in the spread of the virus. She told an online public forum, "It is still possible to stop this outbreak before it gets larger.”

Image: AP/Shutterstock